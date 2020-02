This $13 Million Florida Home Comes With Your Very Own Ferrari, Custom Powerboat

The cherry on the top is the 488 Ferrari Spider in bright yellow, courtesy of the Ferrari dealership in Fort Lauderdale, retailing for an estimated price of $350,000. It also comes with its very own custom-built Midnight Express powerboat, which alone sells for approximately $1.6 million. The two boost the attractiveness of the real estate by adding a whopping 3,000 horsepower to it.Granted, Casa del Encanto can also be purchased without the two beauties that aim to make it more appealing to the high end customer and without all the art displayed inside, in which case it’s a steal at $7.5 million. But Azdem is convinced that it’s the Ferrari and the powerboat that which will eventually make one lucky man or woman sign on the dotted line.“It speaks to the type of lifestyle this multi-million-dollar estate represents in South Florida,” Adzem explains in a recent chat with CNBC . “Our clients love a little cherry on top of the deal. This is an actual convenience factor, so that someone doesn’t have to wait for months and months for their custom Ferrari or years for their custom Midnight Express.”She speaks from experience: in 2017 she sold a Boca Raton, Florida waterfront condo with a Tesla and a Jaguar for $4 million and, she vouches, “the buyers were thrilled not to have to go car shopping.” With a Teslaa Jag in the garage, we could relate.That said, even without the Ferrari and the Midnight Express in the package, this mansion is a stunner. Designed by Marc-Michaels Design, it’s one of the finest properties on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway. Elegant, the French-style mansion comes with anything from a pool and jacuzzi, to four bars and high-tech cellar that requires the owner’s thumbprint for access. And, of course, an entire collection of aged wines and spirits to choose from.Expansive glazing allows plenty of natural light, while the furnishings in soft, warm colors invite to rest and relaxation. The master suite is comprised of bedroom, two bathrooms, two separate walk-in closets and separate offices, and there’s also a gourmet chef kitchen with butler’s pantry, entertainment room with billiard table, sauna, private elevator and plenty of “lush tropical landscaping.”If the Ferrari in the offer isn’t to the liking of the future owner, they can also go out and buy their own cars like us common folk do. The house comes with a five-car garage and one lift, so there is plenty of space for a small collection of automobiles more to their tastes.