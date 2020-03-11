Trade Your Car Collection for This Stunning $20 Million Florida Keys Mansion

Businessman / pharmaceutical entrepreneur Mark Pieloch, the founder and owner of PF Inc. (formerly Pet Flavors) and esteemed car collector, is looking to add to his own, already-impressive car collection. Seeing how, in addition to it, he’s also the owner of the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne, Florida, you’d have to have at least a few very rare items to offer him even to get his attention.
In exchange, Pieloch is offering his $20 million mansion in the Florida Keys city of Marathon, a truly stunning residence that stands out for 340-degree panoramic views of open water and excellent outdoor leisure opportunities. According to the listing on the DuPont Registry, Pieloch calls this home the perfect opportunity to enjoy the “Margaritaville lifestyle,” and as you can see in the gallery attached, he’s not wrong about it.
Built of steel and concrete in 2014, the Spanish-style mansion spans 11,894 square feet and 3 floors, and includes 7 massive bedrooms, all fitted with separate bathrooms and walk-in closets. It is completely isolated and is surrounded by water on three sides – having only an access road on the fourth. Trouble with loud neighbors? It would be a thing of the past with this new place of abode.
The house comes with a deep-water dock, perfect for your also-brand-new 110-foot yacht, an impressive 300-foot stretch of private beach, and direct access to the Atlantic Ocean for whatever leisure activity you have in mind. The listing mentions snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding, and fishing, or you can chill and watch the dolphins, manatees or the colorful birds in their natural habitat.
The mansion is encircled by paved paths, allowing you ample of opportunities to fully take in the breathtaking views. Similarly, all rooms come with expansive glazing to allow as much natural light in and make the most of the panoramic views. In case swimming in the ocean is not really your thing (no judgments on our part), there’s a 200-feet infinity swimming pool on the property, complete with no less than 3 waterfalls and “lush tropical foliage.”
“The residence is situated over 12 feet above mean high tide, making it one of the highest homes in the Florida Keys,” the listing says. It sells fully furnished, either for the asking price of $19.5 million or a trade of “collector-quality cars” plus the cash difference.
Given the latter option, the list of people who could trade-in Pieloch for the mansion is probably not that long. As noted above, he is an esteemed car collector. His private collection, housed in Syracuse, Nebraska, includes at least 250 antique and race vehicles, mostly muscle cars from the ‘60s and early ‘70s, and race cars.
The Pieloch collection includes 137 cars, most of which have less than 200 miles on the clock, 25 Indy 500 Pace cars, 25 cars with less than 100 miles on the clock, 80 first place National Show cars, 30 very rare Shelby Mustangs (1965-1970) and 24 Yenkos (1966-1981). It also includes restored antique gas pumps, pedal cars, neon auto signs, balloon-tire bikes, soda coolers and a jukebox.
Again, it would take some very rare items to get Pieloch interested in a trade-in for the house.
