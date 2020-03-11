Trade Your Car Collection for This Stunning $20 Million Florida Keys Mansion

The nearest (private) airport is only 10 minutes away, so commuting on the daily wouldn’t be an issue. If you have the kind of money to buy this home, you can probably afford flying private for work.The mansion is encircled by paved paths, allowing you ample of opportunities to fully take in the breathtaking views. Similarly, all rooms come with expansive glazing to allow as much natural light in and make the most of the panoramic views. In case swimming in the ocean is not really your thing (no judgments on our part), there’s a 200-feet infinity swimming pool on the property, complete with no less than 3 waterfalls and “lush tropical foliage.”“The residence is situated over 12 feet above mean high tide, making it one of the highest homes in the Florida Keys,” the listing says. It sells fully furnished, either for the asking price of $19.5 million or a trade of “collector-quality cars” plus the cash difference.Given the latter option, the list of people who could trade-in Pieloch for the mansion is probably not that long. As noted above, he is an esteemed car collector. His private collection, housed in Syracuse, Nebraska, includes at least 250 antique and race vehicles, mostly muscle cars from the ‘60s and early ‘70s, and race cars.In 2016, he opened the American Muscle Car Museum in Florida. It is not open to the public but Pieloch offers it to non-profits to host a variety of charity functions, helping them raise millions of dollars in the years since he started it, and even donated some very rare items for raffles that benefited good causes.The Pieloch collection includes 137 cars, most of which have less than 200 miles on the clock, 25 Indy 500 Pace cars, 25 cars with less than 100 miles on the clock, 80 first place National Show cars, 30 very rare Shelby Mustangs (1965-1970) and 24 Yenkos (1966-1981). It also includes restored antique gas pumps, pedal cars, neon auto signs, balloon-tire bikes, soda coolers and a jukebox.Again, it would take some very rare items to get Pieloch interested in a trade-in for the house.