Why Settle For a Boring Garage When You Can Have a Private Supercar Showroom?

Supercars aren’t just a means of transportation. They are objects of art, “masterpiece[s] of technology and design” and, as such, worthy of more than what a regular garage does for them. They deserve to be appreciated even when you’re not driving them, they should bask in everyone’s attention, they must be put on a pedestal.
That’s the idea behind the project Supercar Capsule Garage: don’t settle for a garage like everyone else, and give your supercar or fleet of supercars the TLC they deserve by having them put in their own showroom. And have that showroom built as an organic part of your house.
The Supercar Capsule is the brainchild of design firm ASZarchitetti Group, which comprises ASZarchitetti and SUPERFUTUREDESIGN. “After all, your car should get just as much attention as your home and its design, and even contribute to its aesthetic experience,” reads the official website.
“[It is] aimed towards car lovers and enthusiasts who go the extra mile for understanding and appreciating an automobile’s qualities,” it is further said. “Unlike other types of residential architecture and design, the Supercar Capsule is dedicated to showcasing your car in a space designed just for it: that is to say, your private luxury car showroom. A palette of unique ports that keep the automobile in a closed space and emerge as if from a dedicated place.”
The first configuration option is the Villa Extension, where you have a new room built for your car(s) and incorporated into the house. Starting from your old garage, the team will be tearing down walls and setting up expansive glazing, so that you get your own indoor showroom in which you can park your cars for non-stop viewing. What better way to wake up in the morning that with the smell of fresh coffee sight of your McLaren, Ferrari or Lamborghini?
The Box Refurbishment option entails working on the existing garage to transform it into an exhibition area, by adding new finishes and lighting effects, and everything else deemed necessary to “accentuate the aesthetic of the car.” The Detached Box option will see the team of experts build you a brand new, entirely separate garage, which entails zero work on your house.
Then, there’s the Mechanized Tower option, which is basically a parking tower for a smaller footprint but a definitely bigger visual impact. “A new generation mechanism guarantees safe and practical movement of the cars,” the website promises.
Whatever the final plan, the Supercar Capsule project will ensure seamless incorporation of existing elements, subtle enhancement of the car’s aesthetic, and turning the car (or cars) into the center of attraction, as they deserve to be. It is, basically, every man’s dream “man cave” made to double as a statement of wealth and status, and a genuine visual treat for yourself and your fellow car enthusiasts.
