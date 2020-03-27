Modernized Lamborghini Miura Looks Like a Sea Creature

There might just be a method to the madness behind the Lamborghini Miura rendering sitting before us. However, before we get to that, let's take a bit of time to discuss the pixel painting itself.
This work seems to steer clear of the beaten path is the uber-fat widebody conversion. In fact, the factory body panels have been left largely untouched, with one exception appearing to come from the pair of winglets adorning the rear fenders of the 1960s icon.
However, if we zoom in on the lower side of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, we'll notice an aerodynamic armor, which is not unlike that found on the Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale, for instance. This is comprised of the front lip spoiler and the side skirt extensions.
Then we have the eye-catching custom shoes of the Raging Bull. The center lock mechanism meets a design that seems inspired by the racing-born Turbofan design - if the functionality of the latter is preserved, it means these wheels suck air from under the vehicle, thus cooling the brakes and generating downforce.
Returning to the point made in the intro, as some of you remember, certain customers used to ask Lamborghini to upgrade the Miura back in the day.
And the Jota SVR incarnation of the V12 supercar has to be the perfect example of this. Its story starts with the Miura Jota, a vastly improved version created by Bob Walace, who was the company's chief test driver back in the 70s.
Nevertheless, since Ferruccio Lamborghini wasn't concerned by motorsport activities, the machine ended up being offered to a customer in 1972. Alas, this was consumed by the flames following a crash. Well, the go-faster spirit of the car lived on, so multiple customers asked the company for similar upgrades, so Lamborghini introduced the Miura SVJ.
As for the Miura Jota SVR, this came to be after the owner of a 1968 Miura S crashed the vehicle and, instead of having it fixed, requested a Jota treatment, with the event taking place after Miura production ended. And since the gear head even brought multiple parts to the factory himself, his wish was granted - you can listen to the V12 growl of the toy here.
