Modernized Lamborghini Miura Looks Like a Sea Creature

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine experimentations. Exploring more with textures and hopefully soon some lighting as well. Here's a widebody Miura with some custom rims I modeled up inspired by the crazy @brixtonforged JO01s. . . . . . #lamborghini #miura #lamborghinimiura #vintage #3d #render #rendering #illustration #art #car #carlifestyle #lowered #stance #stancenation #classic #classiccars #legend #icon #retro #lifestyle #rain #night #quarantine

A post shared by Karan Adivi (@karanadivi) on Mar 26, 2020 at 5:28pm PDT