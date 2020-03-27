Porsche 906 "Comeback" Is Le Mans Hypercar Class Material

And it all makes perfect sense, not just in the context mentioned above, but also because we're looking at a contraption that would be fit for the upcoming Le Mans Hypercar class. Envisioned as a replacement for the LMP1 endurance racing top tier that would kick off next year, this will see the return of homologation specials, demanding that participating automakers build road-legal models alongside the racers they introduce.
So while the modern 906 we discussed last week would be the street version, the model pictured here could make for the circuit animal - as you'll notice by comparing the two in the image gallery above, the newcomer comes with a much more aggressive aero package.
Keep in mind that the actual 906, which was introduced back in 1966, made for the final road-legal streetcar build by Porsche. And while this was animated by a 1.6-liter flat-six engine, it tipped the scales at just 580 kg (1,280 lbs). For instance, during the 1966 Le Mans battle that saw Ford showing Ferrari who's boss, these tiny-engined Porsches also managed to one-up the V12 Italian models behind, grabbing the 4-7 spots.
Alas, Porsche, who has left top-tier endurance racing for Formula E, has yet to show interest in the said LMH class.
And, if you've just joined this pixel party, you should know the eye candy comes from Riccardo Angelini, the lead exterior designer for Tata Motors' office in Turin, Italy.
