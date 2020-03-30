Canepa Restores Lamborghini Countach to Perfection, Buyer Wants New Interior

Only 610 units of the LP5000 Quattrovalvole were brought to the world. And the 1986 unit we have here has been given a "concours restoration" by Canepa, with the Californian specialist preparing the Italian exotic for a new owner. As the company explains on Instagram, the vehicle was fully covered, but the factory black interior was left in its original condition.
Nevertheless, when the still-unnamed buyer decided to adorn his garage with the Countach, he comissioned a complete cabin makeover.
"What was the reason behind this demand?" I hear you asking. Well, you'll notice this in the social media post below: the Lambo now comes with a bright white leather finish, but the change didn't stop at the non-color level.
Instead, as suggested by company retired racing driver and company founder Bruce Canepa, various bits of the interior were given a green Alcantara finish.
The update was also handled inside the said specialist's Scotts Valley base, with the company now talking about the poster car: "Almost completed, this will be a stunning example of the breed once back on the roads being enjoyed by the new owner,"
So here's to hoping this Countach LP5000 QV skips the garage queen treatment and gets to rack up plenty of fresh miles.
View this post on Instagram
Countach time! Swipe to see more photos. This 1986 Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole was subjected to a concours restoration inside of our facility. We restored the entire car but left the original black interior untouched. When the car was sold, the new owner was excited but wanted to change the interior color. Luckily, we have a full-service upholstery shop in house here at Canepa. He had us go through the entire interior and switching it to bright white leather with green Alcantara accents (suggested by Bruce). Almost completed, this will be a stunning example of the breed once back on the roads being enjoyed by the new owner.