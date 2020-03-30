autoevolution
NOW THIS:  autoevolution's "Harley-Davidson Month" Read all about it  
Car reviews:
 

Canepa Restores Lamborghini Countach to Perfection, Buyer Wants New Interior

30 Mar 2020, 15:12 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Supercar collectors can be extremely specific in their taste and the Lamborghini Countach LP5000 Quattrovalvole that sits before us is the freshest example of this, with the new owner of the vehicle having commissioned a full cabin makeover even though the Raging Bull had just reportedly completed a car show-condition restoration process.
10 photos
Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole restored by Canepa MotorsportLamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole restored by Canepa MotorsportLamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole restored by Canepa MotorsportLamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole restored by Canepa MotorsportLamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole restored by Canepa MotorsportLamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole restored by Canepa MotorsportLamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole restored by Canepa MotorsportLamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole restored by Canepa MotorsportLamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole restored by Canepa Motorsport
By the time Sant'Agata Bolognese started producing the LP5000 QV, the V12 motor of the machine had left the 3.9-liter version of the LP400 and the 4.8-liter incarnation animating the LP500 models behind. As such, the machine was animated by an even more potent 5.2-liter motor, with this also being featured on the 25th Anniversary Countach king.

Only 610 units of the LP5000 Quattrovalvole were brought to the world. And the 1986 unit we have here has been given a "concours restoration" by Canepa, with the Californian specialist preparing the Italian exotic for a new owner. As the company explains on Instagram, the vehicle was fully covered, but the factory black interior was left in its original condition.

Nevertheless, when the still-unnamed buyer decided to adorn his garage with the Countach, he comissioned a complete cabin makeover.

"What was the reason behind this demand?" I hear you asking. Well, you'll notice this in the social media post below: the Lambo now comes with a bright white leather finish, but the change didn't stop at the non-color level.

Instead, as suggested by company retired racing driver and company founder Bruce Canepa, various bits of the interior were given a green Alcantara finish.

The update was also handled inside the said specialist's Scotts Valley base, with the company now talking about the poster car: "Almost completed, this will be a stunning example of the breed once back on the roads being enjoyed by the new owner,"

So here's to hoping this Countach LP5000 QV skips the garage queen treatment and gets to rack up plenty of fresh miles.

speed shot Lamborghini Lamborghini Countach V12 supercar Canepa Motorsport
 
 
 
 
 