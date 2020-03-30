Canepa Restores Lamborghini Countach to Perfection, Buyer Wants New Interior

View this post on Instagram

Countach time! Swipe to see more photos. This 1986 Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole was subjected to a concours restoration inside of our facility. We restored the entire car but left the original black interior untouched. When the car was sold, the new owner was excited but wanted to change the interior color. Luckily, we have a full-service upholstery shop in house here at Canepa. He had us go through the entire interior and switching it to bright white leather with green Alcantara accents (suggested by Bruce). Almost completed, this will be a stunning example of the breed once back on the roads being enjoyed by the new owner.

A post shared by Canepa (@canepamotorsport) on Mar 29, 2020 at 11:03am PDT