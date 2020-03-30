This 1990 Lamborghini Countach Time Capsule Has Been Driven Only 135 KM

It’s widely believed that Lamborghini is the automaker behind the world’s first road-going supercar. The trailblazing Miura came to be as one of the most bite-the-back-of-your-hand middle finger salute the automotive world has ever seen, proving Enzo Ferrari that front-engined grand tourers will play second fiddle to the mid-engine layout.
After 764 examples of the breed rolled off the assembly line, Sant’Agata Bolognese geared up for another Marcello Gandini masterpiece. When you hear Lamborghini, what’s the first car that comes to mind? It’s the Countach, of course, and to this day, the Italian Wedge aesthetics of the Countach continues to inspire and polarize opinion.
Even Tesla found meaning in the wedge-shaped design, applying it to the Cybertruck to critical acclaim. The exoskeleton of the electric pickup truck isn’t there just for show but an engineering solution. Oh, yeah; sorry, let’s turn our attention back to the ‘Tach!
The longest-running Lamborghini of them all entered production in 1974, and 1,983 units later, the Diablo entered the scene. This 1990 model year is one of those rarefied bulls, a 25th Anniversary Edition of which 657 were made. Offered for sale by a Canadian dealership, the strangest thing about this car is the odometer’s readout.
135 kilometers translates to less than 84 miles, and yes, the cabin you can see covering the interior is original! Unfortunately, the 25th Anniversary Edition features unsightly U.S. bumpers because the Countach wouldn’t have passed American safety crash standards. Also worthy of note, this fellow here is the LP5000 Quattrovalvole.
LP stands for mid-engine longitudinal layout, 5000 actually means 5.2 liters, and the latter part of the model’s name is Italian for no fewer than four valves per cylinder. With fuel injection instead of carburetors, the 5000 QV cranks out 414 HP (420 PS).
In addition to being probably the best-preserved Countach from the 1990 model year, care to guess who stylized the Countach into the 25th Anniversary Edition? Does the name Horacio Pagani ring a bell?
