McLaren 650S Goes "Rallying", Looks Like It Can Take It

Try to picture a rally car - what's the first silhouette that comes to mind - is it a Group B monster or perhaps a toy from the days when the Evo and the STI badges ran the show? Regardless of what came to your mind, it's pretty certain this wasn't a McLaren.
Woking's supercars have come a long way since the original MP4-12C that marked Woking's return to the road car realm back in 2011, with stellar machines like the 720S and the 600 LT, which have already proven their might in the real world, being a testament to that.
However, Maccas aren't exactly WRC material. This is true for all contemporary supercars, but even more so for these British missiles: McLarens only come in RWD form, they're not as happy to let the tail slide as some of their competitors and pack some of the most limited ground clearance values in the segment.
While all of the above is true, is seems like there's nothing that an aftermarket treatment and filmmaking determination can't change. And the proof comes from the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.
The clip sees a modded McLaren 650S being hooned on and off the road, with the action appearing to take place in Ukraine.
Now, while the mid-engine machine has been customized, for instance sporting a Liberty Walk widebody kit, it doesn't appear that the vehicle packs any mods aimed at improving its ability to navigate unpaved scenarios.
As for the aural side of the adventure we have here, the otherwise decibel-restrained twin-turbo 3.8-liter heart of the car now speaks to us through an Armytrix exhaust.
PS: While you may or may not enjoy the coronavirus-related intro of the clip, if you happen to get Tax The Rich vibes, you're not the only one.
