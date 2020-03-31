Widebody Lamborghini Urus Is Here to Enforce Social Distancing

The Lamborghini Urus has already received a number of body kits, expensive ones that match its ego. However, it's safe to say that nobody has built anything this extreme.
The economy in the Middle East wasn't doing that hot even before the virus hit, but the Dubai Police remains famous for acquiring some extremely expensive exotic patrol vehicles. And if they ever want to disinfect something in a hurry, they might want a vehicle like this.
It's a rendering infused with the spirit of NFS Tuning that Basil Designs put together last year. The 3D model has now been updated with new carbon fiber textures and colors for an emergency response look.
While the Urus may look like it wants to put some airport fires, the water cannon on its roof is actually there to squirt out the solutions for the QRDU or Quick Response Disinfection Unit. It's probably not a real organization, but neither is this vehicle.
Before you skip to our next story, we want to point out a couple of the mods that are going on here. If we can bring your attention to the front bumper, you'll notice a couple of large turbochargers and an external radiator, accompanied by dangling hoses. That's a Japanese style of tuning.
Meanwhile, the aero seems to be inspired by Pikes Peak prototypes, floating off the existing bodywork of the 2+ ton SUV. It's quite funny how the Urus sports one set of police lights at the front and another sitting on top of a pointless rear wing.
Once this whole virus thing stops and social distancing isn't a thing, maybe we can have this as the next Ghostbusters car. We know it's expensive, but maybe Batman can finance them or the team can buy the Urus as a tax-deductible.
You DON'T wanna see this kind of vehicle in your neighborhood. This this a Q.R.D.U. Quick Response Disinfection Unit I quickly threw together. Obviously on air just for the gram.