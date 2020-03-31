Widebody Lamborghini Urus Is Here to Enforce Social Distancing

View this post on Instagram

You DON'T wanna see this kind of vehicle in your neighborhood. This this a Q.R.D.U. Quick Response Disinfection Unit I quickly threw together. Obviously on air just for the gram. #stayhome #socialdistancing #carlifestyle #speedhunters #blacklist #1320video #carthrottle #travel #love #joyofmachine #slammedenuff #EHG(*J_EF_(J*J

A post shared by Basil Masri (@basildesigns) on Mar 30, 2020 at 8:39am PDT