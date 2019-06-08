Lamborghini Urus Drag Races AMG GT 63S and G63, Epic Obliteration Follows

Curiosity Rover Snaps a Selfie, Shows Us Martian Clay as Telltale Sign of Water

The Lamborghini Urus has four fewer cylinders than an Aventador and an automatic gearbox. But when it comes to SUV or even four-door car performance, it's the Mack Daddy. 4 photos SUV against two contenders from Mercedes- AMG , the G63 and the GT 63S four-door. The basis for bringing a sedan to an SUV fight is to see which would be the fastest way to rush four people and their luggage down a runway. You know... the important questions everybody asks.



Rory makes it sound like it's anyone's game to win, but a quick look at the specs reveals that's not the case. While the AMG GT 4-door may seem like it's lighter, the difference between it and the Urus is almost nothing. Actually, didn't Rory leave Top Gear?



As for the G63, it may be everyone's favorite off-road V8 monster, but it will never be able to play with the supercar killers. Yes, we said it, as the Urus's twin-turbo V8 has been shown to be an advantage over naturally aspirated traditional supercars, including its stablemates.



So what really happens in the drag race? Well, the Urus gets a fantastic launch, which is just the edge it needed over the GT 63S four-door. The lead is maintained over the quarter-mile runway, while the G63 falls further and further behind.



We think that if you're rich enough to be a modern supercar owner, you should have at least one or two of the cars here. We honestly wouldn't hold it against you if it was the slowest, but the most character-rich model here that got your attention,. But it may not even be a match for a basic



