2019 G63 Drag Races Basic Bentley Bentayga With Surprising Results

SUV

HP

AMG

However, for all its technological competence, we can't overlook the limitations of the architecture. The G-Class is not ideally suited for acceleration and handling, even bystandards. To prove this, we're going to share a drag race between it and the cheaper version of the Bentley Bentayga.This is also powered by a 4-liter V8, this time with 550, 35 less than the. It's obviously not the same engine, but Bentley shares parts with Porsche, and the outcome of this race would favor the Cayenne Turbo even more heavily.We're honestly quite pleasantly surprised by the Bentayga V8. At 2,388kg without options, it's still very heavy but will get from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. The G63 claims to do the same, but this drag race from ArabGT shows Bentley just walking away from it. It also has a much higher top speed, so given a long enough stretch of road, it would disappear into the horizon.GPS data shows the Bentayga actually gets to 100 km/h in under 4 seconds, which is amazing considering it's got a normal automatic gearbox and all that weight. We can't wait for the 680 HP Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid to come out and do battle.Would it be weird to point out that these models are excessive in the extreme? We have no socialist views over at autoevolution, but if you're going to buy a large, heavy SUV, it should have a super-reliable 200 horsepower diesel engine. That's how the G-Class used to be. However, most of the super-rich owners aren't into logic or being reasonable.