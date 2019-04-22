autoevolution

2020 BMW X5 M Looks Brutish in Latest Rendering

22 Apr 2019, 20:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Recently, some leaked photos of the new X5 M without camouflage let us know BMW is pretty close to revealing it. They showed a lot of new design elements. However, the all-important front end is still missing from the big picture.
2 photos
2020 BMW X5 M Looks Brutish in Latest Rendering
But a rendering from the Russian website Kolesa gives us the full view. This contender for the super-SUV crown is a fantastic mix of new design elements and familiar muscles.

The rendering is also very accurate, showing the front end intakes and carbon fiber chin elements that we've already seen. A blacked out grille and wheels are optional, but we think most X5 M buyers will order them for that popular Stormtrooper look.

While at first, we didn't like the new, oversized double kidney grille, it's beginning to grow on us. Somehow, the design gap between the X5 and Mercedes GLE has only become wider, so Bavaria will mainly have to compete with Ingolstadt's beauty queen, the Q8, soon to be available with RS badges.

Of course, the real top contender is the 650 horsepower Lamborghini Urus. We can't wait to see that drag race happening, and suspect that with the Competition package, the X5 M will be pretty close in terms of outright acceleration. Should you desire even more power and speed, we're sure that tuners will be able to extract lots from what is the biggest European V8, the bi-turbo 4.4-liter. That's 400cc more than the Lambo.

But the full M experience is not limited to power. The top BMW SUV will also feature more advanced suspension and traction, plus an exotic edge provided by dozen of carbon fiber elements and M badges. Expect a full reveal towards the end of the year, with prices probably going past €150,000 with good options. Remember, this has freakin' laser headlights and everything.
2020 BMW X5 M BMW X5 M BMW X5 rendering
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 