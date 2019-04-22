2020 BMW X5 M Looks Brutish in Latest Rendering

Falcon Heavy Booster that Fell Overboard Now Ashore, SpaceX Plans to Reuse It

Recently, some leaked photos of the new X5 M without camouflage let us know BMW is pretty close to revealing it. They showed a lot of new design elements. However, the all-important front end is still missing from the big picture. 2 photos SUV crown is a fantastic mix of new design elements and familiar muscles.



The rendering is also very accurate, showing the front end intakes and carbon fiber chin elements that we've already seen. A blacked out grille and wheels are optional, but we think most X5 M buyers will order them for that popular Stormtrooper look.



While at first, we didn't like the new, oversized double kidney grille, it's beginning to grow on us. Somehow, the design gap between the X5 and Mercedes GLE has only become wider, so Bavaria will mainly have to compete with Ingolstadt's beauty queen, the Q8, soon to be available with RS badges.



Of course, the real top contender is the 650 horsepower Lamborghini Urus. We can't wait to see that drag race happening, and suspect that with the Competition package, the X5 M will be pretty close in terms of outright acceleration. Should you desire even more power and speed, we're sure that tuners will be able to extract lots from what is the biggest European V8, the bi-turbo 4.4-liter. That's 400cc more than the Lambo.



Of course, the real top contender is the 650 horsepower Lamborghini Urus. We can't wait to see that drag race happening, and suspect that with the Competition package, the X5 M will be pretty close in terms of outright acceleration. Should you desire even more power and speed, we're sure that tuners will be able to extract lots from what is the biggest European V8, the bi-turbo 4.4-liter. That's 400cc more than the Lambo.



But the full M experience is not limited to power. The top BMW SUV will also feature more advanced suspension and traction, plus an exotic edge provided by dozen of carbon fiber elements and M badges. Expect a full reveal towards the end of the year, with prices probably going past €150,000 with good options. Remember, this has freakin' laser headlights and everything.