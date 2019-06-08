autoevolution
 

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Rendered, Out For Lamborghini Urus Blood

Remember when Ferrari nearly built a crossover-like model instead of the FF (the tale behind the link showcases one of the design proposals for the 2+2, AWD Prancing Horse)? Well, the eyebrows that were raised back then were nothing compared to those that will head towards the sky once the Purosangue SUV makes its debut, a move that's scheduled to take place in by 2022.
Since nobody enjoys the wait, I've brought along a rendering that aims to portrays the first high-riding model in the history if the Italian brand.

This pixel play, which comes from social media label J.B. Cars, borrows styling elements from some of the carmaker's latest models. And the no-longer-round taililights (think: SF90 Stradale) are the best example of the said inspiration.

Speaking of the Purosangue and the SF90 Stradale (this isthe Italian automaker's brand spanking new gas-electric model, remember?), these nameplates show how Ferrari is dipping into its DNA to convince customers the crossover and the hybrid are worthy of the badge - the first can be translated as "thoroughbred", while the latter adds the "Stradale" (think: road-going) particle to the designation of the current Scuderia Ferrari Formula One car, which, as you know, also relies on gas-electric power.

And the two will have more in common than just the marketing. That's because the SUV, which the automotive producer actually refers to as an FUV (that would be Ferrari Utility Vehicle) is also set to use a hybrid powertrain.

Sure, it probably won't pack a thousand horsepower like the SF90 Stradale, but its driving experience could redefine the segment. After all, if you're looking for the most engaging experience a crossover can deliver nowadays, the 510 hp, tail-happy Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which can be considered a cousin of the upcoming Ferrari family model, is the choice for you.

