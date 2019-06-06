Cops: Lock Your Belongings When Working Out, Thieves Are Coming for Your Car

Ferrari 458 Italia Manual Conversion Limited To “Around 10 Or 11” Units

Introduced in 2009 as a replacement for the F430, the 458 Italia was discontinued in 2015, thus making room for the 488 GTB. As the final Ferrari mid-engine supercar with a naturally aspirated V8, there’s no denying the 458 Italia holds a special place in the hearts of many enthusiasts. 17 photos



Thankfully for manual purists, a Texas-based company has a manual in the pipeline for the 458 Italia. Founded by Art Bartosik, the name is European Auto Group and the headquarters are located in San Antonio. Before EAG took to the 458 Italia to develop a manual conversion, the engineers worked their magic on the



That particular special edition is the first mainstream Ferrari without a manual transmission, hence the desire to develop a manual conversion for the F136 E engine. The biggest challenge was to work up a transmission in the available space, a feat that demands a round of applause considering the tight packaging of the 430 Scuderia.



Turning our attention back to the 458 Italia, chances are European Auto Group had to modify an off-the-shelf transmission with beefier synchros, a suitable clutch, and so forth. Bartosik keeps quiet on all of these details for the time being, but he did mention the conversion won’t be available to the masses. With a bit of luck, EAG will build “around 10 or 11 of them” according to



"We've already got a list but people should start lining up out the door," declared Bartosik, adding that “it’s going to be exclusive.” Because the final product will be out in a few months, the prototype in the following video will have to suffice for now.



