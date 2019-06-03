Ford v. Ferrari Movie Trailer Shows Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby

This November, car racing gets another shot at Hollywood stardom with the launch of the Ford v. Ferrari movie, a biographical flick telling the story of how Ford took on Ferrari at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966. And the first trailer is now here.

The 1966 Le Mans race is iconic for the racing world, as it became the first ever to have been won by an American constructor. The win belonged to Ford, which managed to beat Ferrari, a heavyweight of the race, using the GT40 engineered with the help of Carroll Shelby.Officially, the synopsis claims the movie is nothing but “The true story of the battle between Ford and Ferrari to win Le Mans in 1966,” but judging by the trailer, it focuses more on the Ford part of the story, with only indirect references to the Italians.Matt Damon plays Carroll Shelby, the legendary American engineer, and Christian Bale takes on the role of Ken Miles, a driver/engineer that played a pivotal role in the creation of the GT40, among other high-powered racing machines.It’s unclear at this time how much of the movie will concentrate on the race itself, but it’s obvious most of it will bring us a behind the scenes look at the challenges faced by Shelby, Ford and Miller in developing the car that eventually scored the historic 1-2-3 win for the Americans in France. Ford v. Ferrari is not the first project created over the year to tell the story of the ‘66 race, but apparently it is the one that actually made it into production.In 2015, Christian Bale was supposed to star in a biopic as Enzo Ferrari, under the direction of Michael Mann, and back in 2017 a TV drama was announced, backed by Peter Dinklage and Channing Tatum.This year’s Ford v. Ferrari is directed by James Mangold (Cop Land, 3:10 to Yuma) and written by Jez Butterworth (Edge of Tomorrow, Spectre).