Ferrari SF90 Stradale Plug-In Hybrid Technology To Be Adapted For Future Models

A mid-engine supercar with the Italian automaker’s most powerful V8 ever, the SF90 Stradale also happens to feature three electric motors. Two of them drive the front wheels while the third helps the twin-turbo engine roast up the tires at the rear. In terms of eco-friendly credentials, the 7.9-kWh battery enables an all-electric range of 15 kilometers.Ferrari went so far with the engineering of the SF90 Stradale that the eight-speed DCT doesn’t have a reverse gear. The electric motors up front are used to reverse the car. Auto Express understands from chief exec Louis Camilleri the plug-in hybrid powertrain of the 1,000-horsepower supercar is “very easy” to adapt for future applications.“There will be other models, but with specific powertrain characteristics,” said chief technology officer Michael Leiters. No fewer than 15 newcomers will be launched by 2022 according to Camilleri, and 60 percent of them will be electrified in one way or another. The Purosangue utility vehicle could be the final model of those 15, and so far, word on the street is the F16X will rely on a twin-turbo V8 for internal combustion.Similar to the Sports Series at McLaren, the Prancing Horse is developing a V6 architecture of engines for entry-level supercars. The six-cylinder powerplant intertwines with the revival of the Dino, a model that would bring new customers to Ferrari. If you were wondering, Maranello sold 10.2 percent more vehicles in 2018 as opposed to the previous year, totaling 9,251 units.At the present moment, the Portofino is the most affordable Ferrari in the showroom. It’s $210,783 in the United States, and like the SF90 Stradale, the engine comes in the guise of a 3.9-liter V8 with two turbos. On that note, can you believe the SF90 Stradale is more powerful than the LaFerrari?