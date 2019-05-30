Skoda Scala 1.5 TSI and 1.0 TSI Subjected to Acceleration Test

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Plug-In Hybrid Technology To Be Adapted For Future Models

Even though the Scuderia is struggling in Formula 1, Ferrari is on a different level in terms of road-going cars. Even in comparison to McLaren and Lamborghini, the Prancing Horse left the competition far, far behind with the introduction of the SF90 Stradale 9 photos



Ferrari went so far with the engineering of the SF90 Stradale that the eight-speed DCT doesn’t have a reverse gear. The electric motors up front are used to reverse the car.



“There will be other models, but with specific powertrain characteristics,” said chief technology officer Michael Leiters. No fewer than 15 newcomers will be launched by 2022 according to Camilleri, and 60 percent of them will be electrified in one way or another. The Purosangue utility vehicle could be the final model of those 15, and so far, word on the street is the F16X will rely on a twin-turbo V8 for internal combustion.



Similar to the Sports Series at McLaren, the Prancing Horse is developing a V6 architecture of engines for entry-level supercars. The six-cylinder powerplant intertwines with the revival of the Dino, a model that would bring new customers to Ferrari. If you were wondering, Maranello sold 10.2 percent more vehicles in 2018 as opposed to the previous year, totaling 9,251 units.



At the present moment, the Portofino is the most affordable Ferrari in the showroom. It's $210,783 in the United States, and like the SF90 Stradale, the engine comes in the guise of a 3.9-liter V8 with two turbos. On that note, can you believe the SF90 Stradale is more powerful than the LaFerrari?