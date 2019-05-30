Azzuro Dino Ferrari SF90 Stradale Has Shocking Spec, Stands Out Easily

autoevolution

With the Ferrari SF90 Stradale now officially among us, the time has come to check out the goodies that spread past the official release. For instance, many owners will wish to obtain specs that spell out individuality. And since that's why the Ferrari Tailor Made department was created, the aficionados will have their way. Meanwhile, I've brought along such a configuration, one that strays far from the launch hues of the hybrid Fezza.
Before moving any further, I have to stress out the fact that we're looking at a rendering here. Not that there's anything wrong with it. In fact, this pixel play, which comes from Nicolas Proulx, portrays the F90 Stradale in a bewitching attire.

To be more precise, Azzuro Dino was chosen as the main hue. And, as if this wasn't striking enough, the yellow-and-white stripe that seems to run the entire length of the machine makes it stand out from a distance.

In a way, the SF90 Stradale is a list of superlative. We're talking about Ferrari's most powerful road car to date, with that title also applying to its twin-turbo V8 heart, which is responsible for 780 ponies (the three electric motors working with it take the overall muscle number to 1,000 horses).

The machine also tops Fiorano's lap time chart, with a chronograph number of 1 minute and 19 seconds (for the record, this makes it 0.7 seconds quicker than the LaFerrari, even though the advances in tire technology also deserve credit here).

Maranello has decided to look into the future when penning the SF90 Stradale, but the final design is complicated, as I mentioned when introducing the image that leaked ahead of the beast's debut yesterday.

And while the hybrid powertrain and the all-wheel-drive are no longer a source of controversy, the busy look of the thing will split opinions.

Sure, the path mentioned above is a glorious one, but wouldn't it be nice to have a more balanced design approach for the Ferrari range, one that would involve more retro styling influences, such as the ones shown on the uber-exclusive Monza SP1 and SP2?


