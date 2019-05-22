Wrecked New G63 Found in Junkyard, Emirates Will Even Abandon the Urus

This photo keeps circulating the web, and we were finally able to trace it to its source. Finding wrecked performance SUVs in the Middle East seems to be the new cool think on Instagram and YouTube.

4 photos AMG G63 sitting in a junkyard is like nothing you've seen before.



We don't need to tell that this SUV is barely a year old or that it costs a lot of money. We've never seen one costing less than $200,000 with options, and the people in the UAE are never shy with those.



The wreck is in a poor stat, with damage on all the sides and a buckled roof. We thin the



Dominguero has no other photos of this car, but we found another new G63 in a similar state that he filmed a few months ago. It was sitting alongside a wrecked Lamborghini Urus, which we've never seen in this state before. At the 5:45-minute mark of the video, you'll find the black G63 again, in case you missed it.



But that's not even coolest thing he discovered. In a related clip, the spotter finds himself an abandoned Batmobile of the



Dominguero is a Spanish expat in the United Arab Emirates, and although you probably never heard of him, his finds are pretty cool. The photo he took of a brand new Mercedes-G63 sitting in a junkyard is like nothing you've seen before.We don't need to tell that thisis barely a year old or that it costs a lot of money. We've never seen one costing less than $200,000 with options, and the people in the UAE are never shy with those.The wreck is in a poor stat, with damage on all the sides and a buckled roof. We thin the G63 rolled over, which bucked the roof. As for the hood, that may have been forced open by firefighters, even though it probably never burned.Dominguero has no other photos of this car, but we found another new G63 in a similar state that he filmed a few months ago. It was sitting alongside a wrecked Lamborghini Urus, which we've never seen in this state before. At the 5:45-minute mark of the video, you'll find the black G63 again, in case you missed it.But that's not even coolest thing he discovered. In a related clip, the spotter finds himself an abandoned Batmobile of the Tumbler variety. From what we understand Arab law says that if you go into debt, you're automatically eligible for prison time, so many folks flee the country. If you think about it, owning Batman's car is not cheap, and ambition often carries with it a financial burden, so we feel bad for the guy.