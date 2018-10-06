TopCar Finishes Carbon Pack for Lamborghini Urus

SUV

The changes aren't radical. If you didn't know what you were looking for, you'd probably mistake this for an average... 650 horsepower Lamborghini. And actually, what you see is not what you get.For example, the whole hood has been redesigned and built from carbon fiber. But it matches the exterior paint of the car, a shade of military green. Topcar calls this part their "pride and joy."What's more, the inside of the hood is covered with carbon-Kevlar. They don't say what it's for, maybe soundproofing or bulletproofing. Anyway, you don't want to mess with it.Other than that, the Urus is covered in new trim pieces made of exposed carbon. Some of them look like they came from the factory, but there are some modern accents. For example, the front bumper has more aggressive aero elements. Meanwhile, the rear of this sexy SUV has been fitted with a trunk spoiler and wing, plus the obligatory shark logo. Is this a raging fish now?This is, we believe, one of the first body kits for the Urus. We've shown you a couple of wraps. Judging by how popular this model is, there's no question that every tuning company in the business will want to be part of the action.Topcar is sure to make a full body kit later on. But for now, the sharp Sant'Agata Bolognese lines need to be left unaltered. Pricing for the package will be released next week, and we expect the whole thing to cost around €5,000. For a normal SUV, that's quite an expensive add-on, but this is the supercar of SUVs, and it deserves it.