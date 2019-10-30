Super-Widebody Lamborghini Urus Looks Ready for Any Race

Besides being a 650 horsepower, twin-turbo monster, the Lamborghini Urus feels like any other practical luxury SUV- four doors, a big trunk, and a decent ride. But that annoys some people to no end, and body kits pop up all over the place.
From Russia, we have the super-clean Topcar look. Mansory makes one too, but the most over-the-top look comes from 1016 Industries. Still, the internet has many more ideas of where the Urus should go and what it should be, as this monster from Basil Designs.
We figure it's somewhere between a time-attack car and the Pikes Peak racer nobody asked for. Basically, it's been ruined to the point where not even Lamborghini might not recognize it.
The widebody package is so extensive that it probably increases the Urus' dimensions by a third. This is not the sort o SUV you pop to the shops in, but it's good for adding downforce. We don't know if the Urus has any lift problems, but a high-riding machine can't play on the track that well, so custom suspension brings all that carbon fiber low enough to the ground for you to damage or maybe kill an unsuspecting squirrel.
As with Basil's previously posted works, the engine plays just as much of a part as the aero. Larger turbo can be sticking out from the intakes while a radiator lets its plumbing hang out like on JDM lowriders. At least the engine is still in the front, while that Lincoln we featured had it in the middle.
Which brings us to an interesting point. A car like this would fulfill the dream of every child playing console games. It's an all-rounder that could compete in every class if allowed to cheat. Pikes Peak? No problem, just add some aero. Le Mans? It probably won't be too efficient, but it might still work. Even rallycross is an option.
And boom! This is the last post of the @nittotire @drivingline commission. I hope you enjoyed the SUV content. 'cause I'll be back to cars real soon. Which SUV was your favorite? #NT420v #BasilDesigns #usa #carlifestyle #speedhunters #blacklist #1320video #carthrottle #travel #love #joyofmachine #slammedenuff