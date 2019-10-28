This 2020 Volkswagen Golf Redesign Is Doing It Right

Here it is, the all-new 2020 Volkswagen Golf, arriving after over four decades of sales successes. And... it's pretty disappointing from a design perspective.
The Golf isn't one of those cars where the look becomes acceptable a couple of years, like a Lexus. No, it just gets more boring if we think back to the Golf 6, 7 and 7.5. Of course, there's a lot you can do with this hatchback, and it's brilliant in other regards, but Volkswagen clearly could have done more with the styling.
Our biggest disappointment is with the sides. SEAT put Lamborghini creases into the Ibiza and Leon many, many years ago. So why can't Volkswagen? We bet it; it's all about uncompromised practicality, ease of access, outward visibility, and all that boring stuff.
But there are no excuses we can make for that front end. Sure, the Golf 8 has slimmer headlights, but it's one of the only compacts without an imposing main grille. This has always been part of the Golf's character, but the lower fascia could have been more interesting to compensate.
Rendering artist Aksyonov Nikita took one look at the car and knew what needed to be done. He first "installed" a simple mesh grille with chrome strips going from one headlight to the other, a bit like on the old Jetta. Meanwhile, the side intakes have been enlarged with geometric inserts, which kind of make it look like an angry dog.
The design changes continue at the back, where we get a wrap-around taillight design in a style seen on a few VW crossover projects, most notably the T-Cross, but also the Tarok pickup concept. The gloss black rear diffuser and fake exhaust tips are easy to spot too.
As you may have noticed, the gallery contains more than one car, and that's because Nikita made two more 2020 Golf redesigns. One is for the Golf GTI, which is undoubtedly coming next year, the other a "Golf Sport" with diamond-shaped intakes and mesh at the front. That would work quite well for the Golf R, if you ask us.
