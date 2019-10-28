autoevolution
 

This 2020 Volkswagen Golf Redesign Is Doing It Right

28 Oct 2019, 17:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Here it is, the all-new 2020 Volkswagen Golf, arriving after over four decades of sales successes. And... it's pretty disappointing from a design perspective.
9 photos
This 2020 Volkswagen Golf Redesign Is Doing It RightThis 2020 Volkswagen Golf Redesign Is Doing It RightThis 2020 Volkswagen Golf Redesign Is Doing It RightThis 2020 Volkswagen Golf Redesign Is Doing It RightThis 2020 Volkswagen Golf Redesign Is Doing It RightThis 2020 Volkswagen Golf Redesign Is Doing It RightThis 2020 Volkswagen Golf Redesign Is Doing It RightThis 2020 Volkswagen Golf Redesign Is Doing It Right
The Golf isn't one of those cars where the look becomes acceptable a couple of years, like a Lexus. No, it just gets more boring if we think back to the Golf 6, 7 and 7.5. Of course, there's a lot you can do with this hatchback, and it's brilliant in other regards, but Volkswagen clearly could have done more with the styling.

Our biggest disappointment is with the sides. SEAT put Lamborghini creases into the Ibiza and Leon many, many years ago. So why can't Volkswagen? We bet it; it's all about uncompromised practicality, ease of access, outward visibility, and all that boring stuff.

But there are no excuses we can make for that front end. Sure, the Golf 8 has slimmer headlights, but it's one of the only compacts without an imposing main grille. This has always been part of the Golf's character, but the lower fascia could have been more interesting to compensate.

Rendering artist Aksyonov Nikita took one look at the car and knew what needed to be done. He first "installed" a simple mesh grille with chrome strips going from one headlight to the other, a bit like on the old Jetta. Meanwhile, the side intakes have been enlarged with geometric inserts, which kind of make it look like an angry dog.

The design changes continue at the back, where we get a wrap-around taillight design in a style seen on a few VW crossover projects, most notably the T-Cross, but also the Tarok pickup concept. The gloss black rear diffuser and fake exhaust tips are easy to spot too.

As you may have noticed, the gallery contains more than one car, and that's because Nikita made two more 2020 Golf redesigns. One is for the Golf GTI, which is undoubtedly coming next year, the other a "Golf Sport" with diamond-shaped intakes and mesh at the front. That would work quite well for the Golf R, if you ask us.
2020 Volkswagen Golf Golf 8 Golf rendering
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S What’s With All the Electric SUVs? Aren't EVs Supposed to Be Super Efficient?What’s With All the Electric SUVs? Aren't EVs Supposed to Be Super Efficient?
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Porsche Taycan Is Technically Impressive, But Is It Fun to Drive?Porsche Taycan Is Technically Impressive, But Is It Fun to Drive?
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Things That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and DogsThings That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and Dogs
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? All-Electric Drivers’ Cars: Is There Such a Thing?All-Electric Drivers’ Cars: Is There Such a Thing?
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car How McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a DriverHow McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a Driver
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Atlas Cross SportVOLKSWAGEN Atlas Cross Sport Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc RVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc R CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN ID.3VOLKSWAGEN ID.3 CompactVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CabrioletVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc Cabriolet CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day