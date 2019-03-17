autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  
 

Lamborghini Urus Art Project Combines Sharpie Cartoons With Vossen Wheels

17 Mar 2019, 20:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Ask a child what his favorite car is, and chances are he'll tell you it's a Lamborghini, possibly even the Urus. The supercar of off-roaders has captured people's imaginations, and the race to customize it is on.
13 photos
Lamborghini Urus Art Project Combines Sharpie Cartoons With Vossen WheelsLamborghini Urus Art Project Combines Sharpie Cartoons With Vossen WheelsLamborghini Urus Art Project Combines Sharpie Cartoons With Vossen WheelsLamborghini Urus Art Project Combines Sharpie Cartoons With Vossen WheelsLamborghini Urus Art Project Combines Sharpie Cartoons With Vossen WheelsLamborghini Urus Art Project Combines Sharpie Cartoons With Vossen WheelsLamborghini Urus Art Project Combines Sharpie Cartoons With Vossen WheelsLamborghini Urus Art Project Combines Sharpie Cartoons With Vossen WheelsLamborghini Urus Art Project Combines Sharpie Cartoons With Vossen WheelsLamborghini Urus Art Project Combines Sharpie Cartoons With Vossen WheelsLamborghini Urus Art Project Combines Sharpie Cartoons With Vossen WheelsLamborghini Urus Art Project Combines Sharpie Cartoons With Vossen Wheels
We knew that it was only a matter of time before the Urus became an art car of sorts. Being located in Miami, Vossen Wheels has the benefit of a big art community on its doorstep, which springs to life during Art Basel.

The internationally-acclaimed event that also visits Switzerland and Hong Kong each year. But because the Miami venue is in December, it kind of coincides with the Essen Motor Show, where a lot of exciting cars shod in Vossens are shown.

Still, they found a way to get involved in the festivities by enlisting the help of local graffiti artist Surge (@illsurge). Before they handed him the Lambo, it needed to become a blank canvas, so the Urus' complex shapes were wrapped in a matte white finish.

Unfortunately, this means there's less of a chance it will stay like this. It's a shame because we'd be more proud of owning an art Lambo than a normal one, especially Kanye West's abomination.

The other main modification is a set of 23-inch Vossen Forged S17-01 wheels, finished in black to have the Stormtrooper contrast. Using his trusted acrylic paint pens in hand, Surge set out to cover the SUV from head to toe in his trademark cartoon style.

At another event, Vossen's friends at Wheel Bouquet put some dolled up cars on display next to artist busy on their murals. "As quick as our Art Basel 2018 plan came together, it was over, and all that remained was the freshly-painted Lamborghini Urus and a flash of memories! It couldn’t’ve happened without some amazing friends and partners in the Miami area and beyond and we are elated with our first Art Basel presence!" the Miami wheel specialist said after the whole thing concluded.

Lamborghini Urus URUS art car vossen wheels Lamborghini
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Centenario RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Centenario Roadster Coupe CabrioLAMBORGHINI CentenarioLAMBORGHINI Centenario CoupeLAMBORGHINI Huracan EvoLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 