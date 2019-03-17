Lamborghini Urus Art Project Combines Sharpie Cartoons With Vossen Wheels

Ask a child what his favorite car is, and chances are he'll tell you it's a Lamborghini, possibly even the Urus. The supercar of off-roaders has captured people's imaginations, and the race to customize it is on.

The internationally-acclaimed event that also visits Switzerland and Hong Kong each year. But because the Miami venue is in December, it kind of coincides with the Essen Motor Show, where a lot of exciting cars shod in Vossens are shown.



Still, they found a way to get involved in the festivities by enlisting the help of local graffiti artist Surge (@illsurge). Before they handed him the Lambo, it needed to become a blank canvas, so the Urus' complex shapes were wrapped in a matte white finish.



Unfortunately, this means there's less of a chance it will stay like this. It's a shame because we'd be more proud of owning an art Lambo than a normal one, especially



The other main modification is a set of 23-inch Vossen Forged S17-01 wheels, finished in black to have the Stormtrooper contrast. Using his trusted acrylic paint pens in hand, Surge set out to cover the SUV from head to toe in his trademark cartoon style.



At another event, Vossen's friends at Wheel Bouquet put some dolled up cars on display next to artist busy on their murals. "As quick as our Art Basel 2018 plan came together, it was over, and all that remained was the freshly-painted Lamborghini Urus and a flash of memories! It couldn’t’ve happened without some amazing friends and partners in the Miami area and beyond and we are elated with our first Art Basel presence!" the Miami wheel specialist said after the whole thing concluded.



