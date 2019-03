World’s Most Hideous Lamborghini Urus Belongs To Kanye West

SUV

First of all, the Urus rides lower than before, translating to a lower center of gravity. But the gains brought by this modification to the suspension system are offset by the wheels. Manufactured by Boyd Codding, the wheels were designed by… wait for it… Kanye West.It’s no wonder they don’t complement the rest of the vehicle, let alone the matte tan wrap. But wait, there’s more! Open the door, and the interior of the Urus features a combination of blue and black leather upholstery along with silver trim. Suffice to say, color coordination isn’t something that Kanye West gets right. Far from it.Even though Kanye West filed a lawsuit against EMI and Roc-A-Fella earlier this year, the artist will find it hard to obtain his freedom back. One condition of the contract states “at no time during the term will you seek to retire as a songwriter, recording artist, or producer.” On that bombshell, it appears that the labor code will have the final laugh.Turning our attention back to the car, the Urus is no longer the fastestin the world. Bentley and the Bentayga Speed took the title by one kilometer per hour, which is ludicrous considering both models are from the Volkswagen Group.Back in April 2018, chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani acknowledged that the Urus PHEV would launch within 18 months. That’s more or less a confirmation the electrified drivetrain will be presented by the end of the year. Here’s hope the real deal will be introduced this autumn at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.