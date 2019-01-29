autoevolution

Marble Wrapping Is a Thing, Lamborghini Urus, Chiron and Aston Get It

First, there was gold wrapping, then velvet and camo. Could marble wrapping be the next big thing? A guy in Europe seems to think so, at least for his collection of cars.
Of course, it's to be expected when his Instagram handle is @godofmarble. A quick check of his account shows everything he owns is customized. I have to say that it's not a bad thing. Phone and cars have a way of connecting, and iPhone cases with marble effects used to be a thing. Also, watches with marble dials are quite cool as well.

On top of having a wrap that looks unlike any other, the owner of these cars has the added benefit of protecting his paintwork. And if that is a marbled Bugatti Chiron, the decision may have been the wisest financial investment ever. This is a ridiculously expensive car that got a unique makeover, and we think the world needs to know about it.

The Chiron is cool if you want to Monaco during the summer, but it's no everyday car, costing way more than its predecessor. Thankfully, the guy saw fit to also get a regular sports car, the V8 AMG-powered Aston Martin Vantage. Despite having a third of the Chiron's power, it's not exactly slow, and the marble wrap is almost as cool as the factory acid green-yellow color.

Since neither Bugatti nor Aston Martin offers an SUV, the collection is joined by a Lamborghini Urus. The first such model from the supercar maker, classic LM002 not included, seems brash in its new clothes. Somehow, a Bentley Bentayga seems more fitting for this collection but would have probably been less attention-grabbing and fun during the usual ski vacation in the Alps that every European millionaire is doing right now.



