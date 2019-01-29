Marble Wrapping Is a Thing, Lamborghini Urus, Chiron and Aston Get It

First, there was gold wrapping, then velvet and camo. Could marble wrapping be the next big thing? A guy in Europe seems to think so, at least for his collection of cars.

On top of having a wrap that looks unlike any other, the owner of these cars has the added benefit of protecting his paintwork. And if that is a marbled Bugatti Chiron, the decision may have been the wisest financial investment ever. This is a ridiculously expensive car that got a unique makeover, and we think the world needs to know about it.



The Chiron is cool if you want to Monaco during the summer, but it's no everyday car, costing way more than its predecessor. Thankfully, the guy saw fit to also get a regular sports car, the V8 AMG-powered Aston Martin Vantage. Despite having a third of the



Since neither Bugatti nor Aston Martin offers an SUV , the collection is joined by a Lamborghini Urus. The first such model from the supercar maker, classic LM002 not included, seems brash in its new clothes. Somehow, a Bentley Bentayga seems more fitting for this collection but would have probably been less attention-grabbing and fun during the usual ski vacation in the Alps that every European millionaire is doing right now.







