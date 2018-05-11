autoevolution
 

Audi R8 V10 plus and R8 LMS Photographed Inside Al Hazm Mall

11 May 2018, 17:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Auditography YouTube channel has opened our eyes to a whole new world of Audi fandom. It's filled with expensive cars and special locations, like these two R8's photographed at what's described as a billion dollar building.
4 photos
Audi R8 V10 plus and R8 LMS Photographed Inside Al Hazm MallAudi R8 V10 plus and R8 LMS Photographed Inside Al Hazm MallAudi R8 V10 plus and R8 LMS Photographed Inside Al Hazm Mall
Unlike other European-style shopping malls in the area, Al Hazm caters only to the ultra-wealthy. We're talking about people so rich that an Audi R8 is peanuts. The complex has a classic Italian vibe about it and was built using 41,000 tons of the best marble and stone.

It's a testament to the Rajasthani stone-masonry and carving and its detailing. The features are meant to replicate the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, one of the world’s oldest shopping centers.

Al Hazm is mostly open-air and is open from 5 PM until midnight when the temperature to avoid the heat. Its name means “the natural hill” in the Qatari dialect, which is a reference to the location on a hill near Lejbailat signal.

A location like this will make most cars seem inadequate, but we have to talk about the Audis. The Mythos Black number is an R8 V10 plus with the V10 dialed up to 610 HP and 560 Nm of torque. quattro shoots it to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, according to Auditography's tests.

The Glacier White coupe is the newer and much rarer R8 V10 RWS, which sheds a few pounds by ditching the AWD. Only 540 HP and 540 Nm for this 1 of 999 special edition Audis. This is the cheapest way you can get behind the wheel of a new V10 supercar, so we can't help wanting one.

To be honest, besides the indoor rev battle, we don't love this video. A copy of a 19th-century building filled with cars that have digital dashboards and fuel injection? It's a bit like seeing a microwave at those fake rustic restaurants.

Audi R8 V10 Plus Audi R8 RWS Audi mall pic of the day
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tank Vs. Well Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
AUDI models:
AUDI Q5LAUDI Q5L Premium SUVAUDI Q3 FaceliftAUDI Q3 Facelift CompactAUDI A6 Avant (C8)AUDI A6 Avant (C8) Medium PremiumAUDI RS5 SportbackAUDI RS5 Sportback CompactAUDI A6AUDI A6 MediumAll AUDI models  
 
 