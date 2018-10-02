autoevolution
Renault’s EZ Vehicle Family Ends with the Ultimo Concept in Paris

2 Oct 2018, 13:40 UTC
Over the course of the year, Renault presented us with probably the craziest mobility concepts for the future: the EZ family.
Comprised until now of the EZ-GO and EZ-PRO, this family got its final member at the Paris Motor Show this week, the EZ-Ultimo (in Italian, ultimo stands for last).

The Ultimo uses pretty much the same ideas depicted by the French on the previous two cars: an autonomous, electric mobility solution that can be rented.

Built on the same platform as the EZ-GO, the Ultimo does not necessarily come as a public transport solution, but one tailored to individuals in need of a ride from their urban lairs to an airport, or from a hotel to a tourist site. The vehicle could be used as a service for a single trip, a circuit or a day booking. 

And by individuals, we mean luxury lovers, as the interior of the concept is designed as a “cozy cocoon in which up to three passengers view the city or the road from a novel perspective during their ride.”

The said cocoon was designed by Renault to be reminiscent of a contemporary first-class lounge and is made in rich wood, marble, and leather.

The concept is Level 4 autonomous, meaning it can handle most of the tasks required for driving. In theory, there is no need for human input during the functioning of the system, being driverless in specific environments. Various elements, like weather conditions, limit its use.

Unfortunately for those looking for a more detailed look at what makes the Renault EZ-Ultimo tick, the French have released virtually no information on the powertrain, battery or range of the concept.

But...

Whether it’s a car, an LCV or a future robo-vehicle, we believe the future is electric, connected, autonomous, and – increasingly – shared. In each scenario our brand promise will be clear: French Design, Easy Life,” says Renault to fill in the gap.
