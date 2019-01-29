2020 Renault Clio RS Rendering Looks Cute, Might get 1.8 Turbo

Blue Origin BE-4 Rocket Engines to Be Built in Alabama

Renault is going after the Polo, Focus and other rivals with the 2020 Clio , a brand new generation 5-door supermini that came out today. Of course, hundreds of millions of sales are going to come from regular models with about 100 HP, but many will dream of the new Clio RS. 21 photos



That's right, the Clio RS should have the same displacement as the Megane, with a power level that could be as high as 225 HP , since that's what you get in the Talisman. No rear-wheel steering, though, not that this short car needs it. Testing has already begun for that car, but Renault is making it a little easier to imagine what it will look like by making an RS Line trim level, which replaces the GT-Line and adds a sportier look to the hatch with special honeycomb grille, a new rear end, and 17-inch wheels, plus a host of interior mods.The real RS will look even better, a bit like the rendering put together by X-Tomi Design in record time. The gold paint is an optional extra, one which costs at least €1,000 on RS models, but it makes Renault's hot hatchbacks stand out more. Also, we seem to have massive 19-inch alloys from the Megane Cup here, and race flag-inspired LED daytime running lights in the lower bumper.Renault has done great work with its 3D headlights and taillights. Unfortunately, the Clio V looks similar to the older model, but not on the inside, where the French have come up with the funkiest dashboard in this segment.But the Clio RS has always relied on driver engagement, even the generation they say was bad. A frisky engine is a must, and we think changes are on the way. Most models fitted with the 1.6 TCe have been pulled from the European market since Renault didn't want to invest in new exhaust treatment tech for them. And in their place, a 1.8 turbo is steadily being added.That's right, the Clio RS should have the same displacement as the Megane, with a power level that could be as high as 225, since that's what you get in the Talisman. No rear-wheel steering, though, not that this short car needs it.