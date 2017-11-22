autoevolution
 

Marble Wrap BMW M4 Looks Rock Solid

22 Nov 2017, 13:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Remember when certain aficionados expected the vinyl wrap industry to be put to sleep? It all happened a few years ago, when liquid wraps showed up and it was expected that these would take over. Well, here we are in 2017, with the vinyl side of the industry being stronger than ever. And the freshest example of this comes from the BMW M4 we're here to show you.
3 photos
Marble Wrap BMW M4Marble Wrap BMW M4
The wrap industry constantly strives to deliver new takes on the second skin concept and the appearance of this M car stands as a testament to this.

The M4 comes with a marble wrap, a second skin trick that will obviously split opinions like few others. However, whether you adore this kind of approach for its originality or dislike it due to the odd impersonation choice, one thing is certain - this M4 wrap simply can't be ignored.

And marble isn't the only special finish present on this 430 hp Bavarian animal. In fact, it's enough to check out the front end of the BMW to notice the carbon fiber look of the lower front fascia elements. Then we have the gold finish for the kidney grilles, which draws attention like a magnet.

In case you're wondering, the BMW M4 started out in life as a white car, so seeing the coupe moving from such a conservative hue to the eye-catching wrap we have here only makes for an even more spectacular transformation.

Then we have the custom wheels of the Bimmer. We're looking at a multi-spoke design, one whose slim spokes allow us to check out the respectable stopping hardware of the M4. Notice that the rear wheels come with a concave design, with this kind of appearance having become a trend over the past few years.

Heck, even the license plate of the BMW has "custom" written all over it.


 

@black_list #blacklist #black_list #cars #bmw #m4 #marble #wrap #vinyl #vinylwrap by @chris_tantivilaisin car owned by @f82m4rk #sema #wheels #wrap #gold #kinggoldchains

A post shared by Max (@mk_genesiscoupe) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT



 

A post shared by BMW M4 (@f82m4rk) on Sep 16, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT



 

A post shared by BMW M4 (@f82m4rk) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:54am PDT



 

Well since everyone else posted my car thought i should finally do it too lol. special thanks to everyone who posted. i tagged as many people as i could. special thanks for @black_list for the initial post. very excited to be working with such great people. just an fyi all wrap on my car was done by @s3c_usa no1 else has ever touched my car for all the posers taking his credit. and as always my official photographer @beastmobiles check out his other work and video of my car coming soon. Thank you all and more % to come

A post shared by BMW M4 (@f82m4rk) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

BMW M4 BMW wrap pic of the day
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
BMW models:
BMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumAll BMW models  