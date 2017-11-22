Marble Wrap BMW M4 Looks Rock Solid

A post shared by BMW M4 (@f82m4rk) on Sep 16, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

The wrap industry constantly strives to deliver new takes on the second skin concept and the appearance of this M car stands as a testament to this.The M4 comes with a marble wrap, a second skin trick that will obviously split opinions like few others. However, whether you adore this kind of approach for its originality or dislike it due to the odd impersonation choice, one thing is certain - this M4 wrap simply can't be ignored.And marble isn't the only special finish present on this 430 hp Bavarian animal. In fact, it's enough to check out the front end of the BMW to notice the carbon fiber look of the lower front fascia elements. Then we have the gold finish for the kidney grilles, which draws attention like a magnet.In case you're wondering, the BMW M4 started out in life as a white car, so seeing the coupe moving from such a conservative hue to the eye-catching wrap we have here only makes for an even more spectacular transformation.Then we have the custom wheels of the Bimmer. We're looking at a multi-spoke design, one whose slim spokes allow us to check out the respectable stopping hardware of the M4. Notice that the rear wheels come with a concave design, with this kind of appearance having become a trend over the past few years.Heck, even the license plate of the BMW has "custom" written all over it.