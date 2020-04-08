Modern Ford Mustang Mach 1 Shows Retro-Futuristic Vibes

As tons and tons of Internet comments will show you, the debate on the Ford Mustang being a pony or a muscle car continues: while old-school aficionados will always use the first label, the rest of the community considers V8-animated 'Stangs part of the latter genre. And fewer models are more likely to add fuel to the said fire, like the Mach 1, the 1969-introduced special that was part of an offensive to take the Mustang deep into performance territory, optional Big Block and all.
How about a modern Ford Mustang Mach 1, then? Well, a VIN decoder that was allegedly leaked online earlier this month shows that the nameplate is set to return for the 2021 model year (it also points to the GT350 being axed). However, with the said leak having shown up on April 1st and still being unconfirmed, we need to take this with a grain of salt.
Meanwhile, we can enjoy the rendering of the modern-day Mustang Mach 1 we have here, with this being connected to Ford, albeit not necessarily in the way you'd expect.
We're talking about a pixel proposal coming from independent designer Slava Kazarinov. However, the Moscow-based artist created this as part of the automaker's Fordzilla P1 challenge.
The tale of the said initiative kicked off last year, when Ford entered the esports arena by launching Fordzilla, its virtual racing team, with this being an European effort. Nevertheless, instead of simply taking to various racing titles in existing models, the crew is also working to develop a bespoke machine.
As such, gamers and designers are invited to submit their work, which brings us to the example that now occupies our screens (you can also check out other proposals on the @TeamFordzilla Twitter page, where polls to select the winning design features are also being held).
Now, many enthusiasts will agree that the first- and second-gen Mach 1s are the most loved ones (you'll find the defining models in the second part of the gallery above). And it looks like the rendering sitting before us borrows features from multiple of the said models.
For one, the hood of the virtual model seems inspired by that of the 1971 Mach 1. However, the vertical taillights, with the clear separation between each element, reminds us of the '69 original.
The said bits are mixed with plenty of futuristic elements, albeit with the Mach 1 visual identity of the virtual contraption being clear.
Then again, with the Blue Oval expected to introduce the next-generation Mustang (S650) in 2022, as a 2023 model, one can't help but wonder if the retro styling card will once again be played.
