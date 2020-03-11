This Customized Ford Mustang Hoonicorn Is a Monster from Every Angle

As if the aggressive looks of the car weren’t enough, someone decided to further customize this Forza version with a series of edits, and you can see the result in the photo gallery here.The images were created by giangomez.abrx, a skilled game photographer who has previously created stunning shots of several cars that we can drive in various video games.“Hoonicorn, enough said really. 1400hp and AWD, what else do you want for a car to slide in tight Spaces. Oh yeah, forgot the massive custom twin turbos to reach such power on the 6.7 litre V8, talk about EcoBoost,” the game photographer explains in a post on Instagram (also embedded below).The Mustang Hoonicorn was launched nearly six years ago at the 2014 SEMA Auto Show, being basedo n the 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe. The car was specifically customized for drifting and was equipped with a 6.7-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that developed no less than 845 horsepower. A later upgrade increased the output to 1400 horsepower and 1627 Nm of torque.It goes without saying that the performance was impressive too, so the Mustang Hoonicorn could accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 1.8 seconds. The acceleration to 161 kph (100 mph) was done in just 3.15 seconds.The name of the car is a mix between Hoonigan, which created the car in the first place, and unicorn, and to be honest, sounds pretty cool, especially when it comes to the world of gaming.As far as Forza is concerned, the game made its debut as part of the Hoonigan Car Pack add-on that was releaed for Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 7. On the other hand, you can drive it in Forza Horizon 4 without the need for an extra car pack.