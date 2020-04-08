Tesla Lets You Watch Movies After Software Update 2020.12.5, But Please Don’t It

More on this:

1 Free App Calculates How Much You Save on Gas by Driving a Tesla

2 This Is How Low Tesla Model S Gets in Cheetah Stance Launch Mode

3 New Tesla Update (2020.12.5) Now Available with a Dashcam Viewer

4 Tesla Model 3 Performance Shows “Bad Build Quality” In Extensive Photo Gallery

5 Teslas to Be Primed Like Cheetahs for the Perfect Launch