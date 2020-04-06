Xiaomi HiMo H1 e-Bike Is the Tiniest, Most Portable EV

Tesla Model 3 Performance Shows “Bad Build Quality” In Extensive Photo Gallery

We’ve covered the Model Y as of late – including the crossover’s bad points – but the Model 3 comes back into the limelight with “bad build quality.” The owner of a Performance that retails at $66,000 has taken to Reddit to showcase how many issues his car has even though it’s relatively new, and it’s not a pretty sight. 33 photos



It’s forgivable to defend Tesla’s quality problems to a certain extent, but after three years of production in July 2020, you’d expect the Model 3 to be built with a little more attention to detail. The gallery the owner has uploaded to Imgur further reveals dirt inside the taillight’s lens, paint imperfections, blue scuffs, protruding trim, uneven body panels, some serious cases of asymmetry, and gaps between the taillights.



The “trim panel chrome is peeling,” a paint chip on the door is also visible, the glass roof is scratched, and “perhaps the most important issue” comes in the guise of “the glass rooftop not seated in all the way, leaving a protruding and noticeable lift up on one side.” Considering the price of the M3P, these issues are very, very bad.



As mentioned time and again, Elon Musk should definitely learn a thing or two from Toyota about how build quality can be combined with



Tesla’s battery and e-motor technology may be great, but when it comes to actually putting the car together, Elon Musk still has a long way to go. On an ending note,



Here is one of them. "My dad's friend just took delivery of a Model 3 Performance after owning a 997 [the Porsche 911 sports car from two generations ago] for 5 years. He said the exact same thing. The build quality is terrible. The driver's window is very slow compared to the others and the rear windows aren't properly fitted. Even though the car hasn't been washed yet, it has swirls and a large scratch already."