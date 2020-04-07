Airbus, MVRDV Unlock Full Potential of Flying Cars With the Vertiport

3 Here’s How Tesla Is Making Ventilators Out of Available Car Parts

2 Teslas to Be Primed Like Cheetahs for the Perfect Launch

More on this:

New Tesla Update (2020.12.5) Now Available with a Dashcam Viewer

Tesla has just released a new software update that includes the highly-anticipated Dashcam Viewer, which is presumably one of the most requested features ever. 5 photos



As for what’s new in this update, there are two notable additions: the Dashcam Viewer and out of Order Supercharger Stalls.



First and foremost, the Dashcam Viewer makes it possible for everyone in a Tesla to watch videos recorded by the on-board camera, without the need to turn to a laptop or desktop computer. Thanks to this feature, you can toggle between any available camera as you watch the video, all from the dashboard screen.



“Watch saved Dashcam clips or Sentry Mode events directly from the touchscreen with the Dashcam Viewer. To launch, tap the Dashcam icon in the status bar and select Launch Viewer, while the car is in PARK. If the car is in DRIVE, you will continue to save a clip by tapping the icon,” the official release notes read.



In addition, this update also introduces out of order supercharger stalls, Tesla says.



“Supercharger stations now identify the number of out or order stalls. To view the current availability, tap the Supercharger station map pin,”



It goes without saying that the new release also includes other minor improvements and bug fixes, so overall, you should expect a generally more polished experience.



If the update doesn’t show up in your Tesla, just check back in a couple of hours, as the new version most likely goes live as part of a rollout in waves (this means the new software update becomes available for users across the world gradually, with everyone to get it in a matter of hours).



Tesla update 2020.12.5 is available right now as a package that’s close to 330 MB, so it’s a rather light package that should download pretty quickly.As for what’s new in this update, there are two notable additions: the Dashcam Viewer and out of Order Supercharger Stalls.First and foremost, the Dashcam Viewer makes it possible for everyone in a Tesla to watch videos recorded by the on-board camera, without the need to turn to a laptop or desktop computer. Thanks to this feature, you can toggle between any available camera as you watch the video, all from the dashboard screen.“Watch saved Dashcam clips or Sentry Mode events directly from the touchscreen with the Dashcam Viewer. To launch, tap the Dashcam icon in the status bar and select Launch Viewer, while the car is in PARK. If the car is in DRIVE, you will continue to save a clip by tapping the icon,” the official release notes read.In addition, this update also introduces out of order supercharger stalls, Tesla says.“Supercharger stations now identify the number of out or order stalls. To view the current availability, tap the Supercharger station map pin,” Tesla explains in the release notes of version 2020.12.5.It goes without saying that the new release also includes other minor improvements and bug fixes, so overall, you should expect a generally more polished experience.If the update doesn’t show up in your Tesla, just check back in a couple of hours, as the new version most likely goes live as part of a rollout in waves (this means the new software update becomes available for users across the world gradually, with everyone to get it in a matter of hours).