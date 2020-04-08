This Is How Low Tesla Model S Gets in Cheetah Stance Launch Mode

It hasn't been long since the first details of Tesla’s latest update surfaced, and one of its most exciting changes, the so-called cheetah stance for the Launch Mode, is already being put on display for all to admire on YouTube and elsewhere.
Earlier this week, word surfaced of the Launch Mode getting a new feature, one that would have the car primed just like a cheetah before a hunt. After all, the animal must be on to something, or it wouldn’t be the fastest land creature on the planet – it can reach almost 70 mph (112kph) from a standstill in just three seconds.
Somehow, Tesla engineers might have figured out one of the cheetah’s secrets, and went to work devising ways for their cars to behave somewhat similarly.
Taking advantage of the smart adaptive air suspension introduced last year in the range of electric cars, Tesla designed a mode that allows the cars to lower their front ends and adjust damping to provide the best launch possible when needed.
The system was put to the test by DragTimes, and in the video below are images showing just how well cheetah stance fits the electric car.
The update provided by Tesla – which also comes with a tad more power – makes launching the Model S a lot easier than before. Whereas before the procedure required more moves and allowed less time to actually launch, this time things are simpler and “way way better,” providing about 15 seconds to the driver to actually take off.
According to the measurements made during the test, the Model S accelerated to 60 mph in 2.62 seconds, and in the second run in 2.66 seconds. For the full quarter-mile, the car needed 10.55 seconds.
You can watch the entire test of the cheetah stance and the new update as a whole in the video attached below.
