Fordzilla P1 Is a Brand New Race Car Coming from Ford

We’re not sure how many of you still remember this, but last year Ford officially committed to esports with the launch of Fordzilla, its own virtual racing team that compete in games like the ones of the Forza franchise. And soon, these guys will be getting their own, unique cars to play around in.
Earlier this week, Ford’s European branch – Fordzilla is an Old Continent project – announced the launch of the P1 project, an effort that will end with the creation of a unique race car to be driven in the virtual world.
To make it a reality, Ford will be asking for help from the gaming community. The car the Blue Oval is working on is not based on any real-life model, so pretty much everything goes.
Ford designers will be working together with gamers – including captains of the five Fordzilla teams already set up - on the project, and most of their ideas, from engine to the shape of the cockpit, will be subject to an online poll before going to the next level. The polls will be posted on Twitter, on the @TeamFordzilla page.
“Coming up with a no-holds barred race car for the virtual world is when the gloves come off and the design team can really let their imaginations fly. The expertise of gamers is crucial to ensuring that this will be the best-looking car on the grid,” said in a statement Amko Leenarts, director, Design, Ford of Europe.
The carmaker did not reveal yet what game the new car is intended for, or whether it will be available to all gamers, not only the members of its own teams.
Virtual racing is gaining increased traction among carmakers. Mercedes-Benz, for instance, went as far as severing the ties with the German national football team to focus more on this new industry.
As per a report by Newzoo, the global esports market generated last year over $1.1 billion in revenue, reaching an audience estimated at 453.8 million people.
