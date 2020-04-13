2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 "Thousand HP" Races Corvette ZR1, Battle is Lit

One can only wonder what goes on in the mind of a driver who gets behind the wheel of a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 or a C7 Corvette ZR1 and feels the need for some extra muscle. And we are now here to answer that question using a... race involving a pair of such drivers.
The YouTubers behind the wheel have both taken their slabs of America to the gym and, regardless of all the differences between the Chevy and the Blue Oval toy, decided to duke it out.
Their encounter took place during a car meet that saw multiple go-fast tools jumping on the bandwagon. Now, while the battles we have here took place on the road, don't use these as an example. As such, when you feel those racing desires showing up, please hit the track.
The 2019 ZR1 we have here has seen its blow 6.2-liter V8 receiving full bolt-ons and a custom cam setup, with the LT4 now delivering 860 ponies on 93-octane pump juice - note that we're talking about wheel horsepower here, which means the crank hp figure of this eight-speed auto model sits at around a thousand ponies.
However, we can say even sweeter things about the S550 GT500. Its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 has received full bolt-ons, along with an E85 setup and now delivers 920 hp at the rear wheels. The muscle beast, which comes with a dual-clutch tranny, has also been put on a diet.
Now, while the Shelby packs a drag racing-friendly setup involving 18-inch rear wheels (the more generous tire sidewall offers better traction), the Corvette rides on 20-inch units. Nevertheless, the 50 hp starts used for the multiple fights between the two machines did take some of the pressure off the ZR1.
In case you're in a rush, you should know the sprinting action discussed above awaits you at the 13:20 point of the vid (probably not a coincidence). Further down the line, you'll see the 'Vette fighting an 800 whp Procharged C6 Z06, an 800+ whp ZR1 belonging to the C6 generation, as well as a four-figure hp Camaro IROC-Z.
Their encounter took place during a car meet that saw multiple go-fast tools jumping on the bandwagon. Now, while the battles we have here took place on the road, don't use these as an example. As such, when you feel those racing desires showing up, please hit the track.
The 2019 ZR1 we have here has seen its blow 6.2-liter V8 receiving full bolt-ons and a custom cam setup, with the LT4 now delivering 860 ponies on 93-octane pump juice - note that we're talking about wheel horsepower here, which means the crank hp figure of this eight-speed auto model sits at around a thousand ponies.
However, we can say even sweeter things about the S550 GT500. Its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 has received full bolt-ons, along with an E85 setup and now delivers 920 hp at the rear wheels. The muscle beast, which comes with a dual-clutch tranny, has also been put on a diet.
Now, while the Shelby packs a drag racing-friendly setup involving 18-inch rear wheels (the more generous tire sidewall offers better traction), the Corvette rides on 20-inch units. Nevertheless, the 50 hp starts used for the multiple fights between the two machines did take some of the pressure off the ZR1.
In case you're in a rush, you should know the sprinting action discussed above awaits you at the 13:20 point of the vid (probably not a coincidence). Further down the line, you'll see the 'Vette fighting an 800 whp Procharged C6 Z06, an 800+ whp ZR1 belonging to the C6 generation, as well as a four-figure hp Camaro IROC-Z.