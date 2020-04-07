2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races C7 Corvette Z06, Fight Is Brutal

World’s Only 1970 426 Hemi Challenger R/T with Factory Sunroof Up for Grabs

As gearheads who know their drag racing will wish to tell you, the eight-speed automatic of the Corvette would be the best choice in this case. Nevertheless, the example we have here comes with the standard seven-speed manual, which means the skill of its driver becomes more important for this velocity battle.The GT500 and the Z06 raced on multiple occasions, with their drivers being determined to reach a conclusion. Most of the races saw the YouTuber who delivered the stunt riding shotgun in the Ford and while it seems no passenger sat in the Chevy, we can't be 100 percent sure of this.While we're discussing such details, please don't use this adventure as an example. In other words, if you feel in the mood for competitive hooning, make sure to take the battle to a track, thus keeping the situation on the safe side.Sure, both the Blue Oval toy and the Golden Bowtie animal keep supercharged V8s ahead of the seats, but there are plenty of differences between these two pieces of America.The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 packs an extra 110 horsepower, while also benefiting from the lightning-fast gear changes delivered by its dual-clutch transmission. Nevertheless, the Z06 is considerably lighter, being about 700 lbs friendlier to the scales, while generating less drag than its opponent.PS: Since the camera guy also migrates to the Chevrolet Corvette Z06, you'll also be able to decide the aural winner of this battle, so make sure to turn up the volume before heading over to the "play" button below.