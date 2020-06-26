"Killer Cuda" Is a Murdered-Out Widebody Hemi Muscle Car Rendering

The Plymouth Barracuda, a muscle car so cool that it has its own rock song. Don't pretend like you don't know what we're talking about. And just like any good song, the Cuda needs a remix from time to time in order to appeal to a younger crowd.
While the Cuda is probably the most badass muscle cars of its era, we've become spoiled by all the widebody kits you can buy on modern sports cars. Being able to pick up some cheap carbon fiber is also pretty nice.
While most fans think you shouldn't mess with the classic, we believe Plymouth would have used carbon fiber on the Cuda if it was readily available back about half a century ago.
Mixing the old with the new is what it's all about with this interesting old rendering by Brad Builds. Because of all the widebody shenanigans, it almost doesn't look like an actual muscle car.
The kit wraps nicely around the fenders and a bit of something extra to the chin, a bit like a full beard. And we know nobody likes fake vents over the rear arches, but some of the best Mustangs had those, so we have to let it slide.
"Some of the really classic square body cars don’t need to be widebody they never had any intent on handling and don’t give me bullcrap about the Trans-Am series ...seriously. You know what I’m talking," one comment says.
We do agree that you shouldn't mess with perfection, but most restomod builds are indeed meant to handle well. Just check out the 1,000 horsepower "Vicious" 1965 Mustang costing a cool $1,000,000 or the "Road Rage" widebody Camaro we just showed you.
Also, the artist saw fit to murder out the window and update things like the exhaust, wheels, and lights. In combination with the shaker hood, this makes it look like a modern-day Dodge Challenger.
