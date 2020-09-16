This Rare Original 1965 Barracuda Hasn’t Seen the Sun Since 1991

3 1-of-3 1971 Plymouth Barracuda Convertible Needs No Work, Just Gas

Back in 1965, the Barracuda received a series of changes, and the main highlight was the 225ci (3.7-liter) engine that was offered as the base configuration in the refreshed lineup. 25 photos



The 1965 Plymouth Barracuda Commando that we have here is thus animated by this most powerful engine in the lineup, yet according to the owner, has already been rebuilt at some point during its life.



The previous owner, however, who has only recently passed away, tried to keep everything original, so this Barracuda comes with pretty much the same parts that were installed when it left the factory 55 years ago.



The best thing about the car, however, is its current condition, as it hasn’t seen the sun since 1991. It has always been stored in just perfect conditions, and this allows the body and the interior to look pretty good even after all these years.



“This car was owned by a local and well know machinist in Fresno Ca. He just passed away; and to help the family clean out his shop, I bought the car. This is the optimal barn find; although found in a downtown, all brick, warehouse, where he had his shop,” the current owner explains in a post on



