This pixel portrait takes the current Dodge Challenger and fits it with all sort of visual mods aimed at bringing back the look of the classic Plymouth Cuda. And we'll tip our helmets to digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel for this piece.While the upper section of the car sticks to the Challenger image, from the greenhouse to the shaker hood, both fascias display special retro-inspired styling cues, with the six-slot front grille being the most visible. Heck, even the rear light clusters have been transformed, reminding us of the said classic model.Nevertheless, while the production Dodge Challenger comes with a matte appearance for its lower body (front splitter, side skirts and lower rear apron), the model portrayed in this pixel painting skips most of that, with the body of the car thus appearing to be taller.What about? For the record, the Cuda can be described as the icing on the Barracuda range cake, being animated by V8 HEMIs, for instance. Now, the Barracuda became a true star in 1970, the first model year for its third generation, which saw the family moving to the then-new E-body platform, which was shared with the Dodge Challenger - each of the two came with its own look, while the Barracuda's wheelbase was shorter by a mere 2 inches (51 mm).Given the said background,For starters, the Plymouth brand is no longer around, so the model(s) would have to return under the Dodge label.Keep in mind that Dodge parent company FCA re-trademarked the Barracuda and Cuda names back in 2015. Alas, the rumors about the Cuda returning as the eagerly anticipated convertible "sister car" of the Dodge Challenger have yet to materialize.Of course, there are other paths: for instance, the Cuda could once again mark the all-out version(s) of the automaker's muscle coupe. And with Dodge currently working on its next generation of muscle cars, which is expected to land starting from 2023, only time will tell if the Cuda is set to once again populate showrooms.