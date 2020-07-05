Dodge Charger "Retro Racer" Looks Like a Downforce Monster

In the many decades that separate us from the birth of the classic Dodge Charger, hot rodders have done pretty much everything with this iconic muscle car. And it doesn't look like the extreme modding is set to stop soon, with the latest example of this coming from the rendering that now occupies our screens.
This pixel painting can be considered an answer to a question nobody asked: what if an eccentric aficionado decided to take a second-generation Charger, the kind built for the 1968-1970 model years, and turn the thing into a Group 5 racecar?
So while the infamous Dodge Charger Daytona racecar managed to set a 200 mph (322 kph) closed course record back in 1970, this digital racer is here to beat the stopwatch on a twisty course.
For the record, we're talking about the fourth generation of Group 5 racers here, with these machines doing their stopwatch thing between 1976 and 1982. You know, monsters ranging from the BMW 3.0 CSL and the Ferrari 512BB LM to the Zakspeed Ford Capri Turbo and the Greenwood Widebody Corvette.
Speaking of a widebody, you can instantly notice this change on the Mopar machine we have here. However, instead of the beefy fenders modern WB projects use, the racing theme mentioned above means we've got a more aero-balanced shape here.
That's not to say this project skips the eye-catching features and we'll metnion the so-called infinity effect of the front light cluster, which, for some reason, comes in red. And if we look below the said goodies, we'll find aero hardware that serves as an alternative to the Daytona's nose cone.
As for the posterior, the greatest change comes from the addition of a wing, even though this is much smaller than that of the Dodge Charger Daytona.
Underneath the surface, though, we find a tube chassis, with one of the images portraying the car allowing us to check out the skeleton of the vehicle.
And we can thank digital artist Daniil Savanin for this work (keep in mind to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below).
