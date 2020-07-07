Dodge Challenger "Battlecat" Is a Supercharged 392 Bad Boy

Try to count all the derivatives Dodge offers for the Challenger and it might take you a while, with the Mopar muscle range being one of the most diverse in the industry. Of course, this won't stop enthusiasts from brewing their own rides, as is the case with the big coupe sitting before us now.
Dubbed Battlecat, this Challenger might just trick people into believing it's a factory Dodge with a few visual mods. However, zooming in on the machine reveals a complex build that packs even more firepower than its extrovert appearance shows.
We'll start with the exterior, quickly going over aero bits such as the front splitter, which is held in place by a pair of rods, the matte black hood with pins, the custom headlights, the wickerbill adorning the posterior, as well as the diffuser-style element that sits way below it.
Next up, we have the massive American Racing wheels, which are shod in Nitto rubber (the tire provider isn't the only piece this car has in common with the Demon) and can be buried deep into those arches. That last part comes courtesy of custom suspension provided by Air Lift Performance and Flo Air Ride.
And if you look underneath the car, you'll find custom suspension components, along with a Demon rear sway bar - note that the frame work was handled by Petty's Garage (yes, we're talking about the famous NASCAR driver here).
Now, if we look underneath the hood, we'll be greeted by a 392 that now works with a Magnuson supercharger and a Hurst Performance exhaust, while the list of supporting mods involves goodies such as extra cooling hardware.
Then there's the standout audio setup, which turns the trunk into a totally different universe, coming from Kicker Audio.
This would be the part for inserting the HEMIs-don't-need-audio clichés, but let's be honest here, some gearheads simply love to impersonate a DJ, mixing that V8 rumble with some beats. And it’s all good.
PS: You'll find the account of the owner (this is private) in the description of the Instagram post below.
