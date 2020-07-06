Ford Mustang Boss 302 "Batmobile" Looks Like Supermuscle

While Ford has recently revived the cool Mach 1 nameplate for the Mustang, there are also enthusiasts who wish the newcomer would've replaced the Shelby GT350 rather than bridging the gap between this and the Mustang GT. Of course, one can always dream of another derivative to be cast in that role, such as the Boss 302. Then again, with no such model in sight for the now-fully-mature S550 Mustang, we can at least discuss a remastered classic model, as showcased in this rendering.
This pixel painting is built around the 1970 Boss 302 rather than the 1969 original and takes the pony to a whole new level.
It all starts with a widebody kit and while the rear fenders pack a simpler design, those up front feature the kind of styling cues we've seen on the C3 Chevrolet Corvette.
Note that the fenders are connected by massive side skirt extensions and the design of the latter is mirrored by the front splitter, which comes with a pair of side blades. Nevertheless, all these extras are carefully integrated into the overall appearance of the vehicle.
Now, you might wonder why the rear fenders come with air intakes - are these there to serve the brakes? Not really. You see, Karan Adivi, the digital artist behind this creation, envisions the kind of tech setup you rarely find in the real world.
As such, the pixel master we’re talking about dreams of an AWD Mustang (no, this isn't the crazy part of the project), which has gained this status by featuring a second motor behind the front seats. So this could always be a V16…
In the end, all the transformations brought to the vehicle and we're talking about the visual bits here, gift this with a more modern image and the all-black approach seems to fit the muscle car perfectly.
It all starts with a widebody kit and while the rear fenders pack a simpler design, those up front feature the kind of styling cues we've seen on the C3 Chevrolet Corvette.
Note that the fenders are connected by massive side skirt extensions and the design of the latter is mirrored by the front splitter, which comes with a pair of side blades. Nevertheless, all these extras are carefully integrated into the overall appearance of the vehicle.
Now, you might wonder why the rear fenders come with air intakes - are these there to serve the brakes? Not really. You see, Karan Adivi, the digital artist behind this creation, envisions the kind of tech setup you rarely find in the real world.
As such, the pixel master we’re talking about dreams of an AWD Mustang (no, this isn't the crazy part of the project), which has gained this status by featuring a second motor behind the front seats. So this could always be a V16…
In the end, all the transformations brought to the vehicle and we're talking about the visual bits here, gift this with a more modern image and the all-black approach seems to fit the muscle car perfectly.