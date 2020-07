While Dodge just made the 2021 Challenger lineup even spicier, the example we have here does away with the modern HEMIs that you can currently find in the big coupe's online configurator.Instead, the engine compartment is populated by an old-school V8 rocking a supercharger that protrudes through the hood with the blower hat sticking out quite a bit. And the exhaust layout is short, exiting the vehicle just after the front wheels.The entire front end, hood included, is protected by a partial exoskeleton, adding weight where you least want it - this level of wasteland adventures come at a price.The body of the vehicle suggests this used to be a Demon, but there's no reason for purists to fret over the sacrifice of the limited edition (only 3,300 units were made), since this is a mere pixel exercise.It looks like we're dealing with a custom chassis, while the virtual build also involves solid axles at both ends, featuring massive offroad wheels and tires - the light bar on the roof and the winch located up front also come in handy when you're navigating rugged terrain.The rear end is just as impressive as the nose of the car, with the tube-built bumper sitting below the factory apron being something to behold.And we can thank digital artist Timothy Adry Emanuel for bringing the Mad Max universe back under the spotlights with this pixel work.Meanwhile in the real world, reports dating back to March this year talk about MM franchise director George Miller having already started auditions for a Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off. Dubbed Furiosa, this is believed to be centered on Charlize Theron's Fury Road namesake character.In fact, Miller had stated he plans not one, but two sequels and hopes to kick off filming next year, if certain legal matters involving Warner Bros. are settled.