Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Durango" Is Not Your Typical SUV

For many performance brands out there, this is an era that marks the transition to more sanitized cars, with the ever-increasing emission reduction pressure having this inevitable effect in spite of the best efforts coming from designers and engineers. But don't put Dodge on that list, because, as its freshly revealed 2021 line-up shows, it sits at the opposite end of the cool scale.
As we dive into the details of the fresh arrivals, allow me to explain the rendering above: just look at the face of the brand spanking new 710 hp Durango Hellcat sitting on the non-wide body of a Challenger Hellcat - we can thank digital label Car Front Swaps for this two-door, seven-seater muscle car.
Oh, and the actual Durango SRT Hellcat? This tiny bus will complete the 0-60 mph run in 3.5 seconds, but, give it a bit of extra time, say, a total of 11.5 seconds, and you'll see the thing completing the quarter-mile run.
Then there's the Challenger SRT Super Stock, which basically closes the gap between the Hellcat Redeye Widebody and the Demon even more. So while the first already incorporates hardware borrowed from the latter, the new version also throws in the retired halo car's smaller 18-inch wheel and tire package, among others, so you don't have to seek aftermarket help for a small wheel conversion (OK, if you're looking for an extreme four-figure build, you'll probably still go for a 15-inch switch, but this is a totally different universe).
The result: 0 to 60 in 3.25 seconds and a 10.5s time for the 1,320 feet sprint.
I've left the new 797 hp, 203 mph Redeye incarnation of the Challenger Hellcat last simply because this is the least shocking release, as we all knew what to expect thanks to the spyshots. Then again, it's not like the Hellcat-ized Durango came as a big surprise, since the muscle spirit of the brand makes such explosive releases predictable.
Interestingly, the press release, which you'll find above, mentions the lap times the automaker recorded on a 2.1-mile road course. And while adding a supercharger to the Durango SRT improves its chronograph number by 1.5 seconds, the Redeye treatment shaves 1.2 seconds off the super-sedan's time.
Besides, the average horsepower for the 2021 Dodge range goes even higher now that the Grand Caravan and the Journey are being discontinued. And while this makes for a 40% reduction of the lineup, the front-wheel drive crossover and the minivan weren't on the sports radar, so, at least for aficioandos, their demise is no major loss.
However, as much fun and customer satisfaction (Dodge recently became the first US brand to sit at the top of the J.D. Power study on the matter) the remaining Challenger+Charger+Durango lineup provides, we need to talk about the future.
As is the case for FCA altogether, Dodge needs to ensure its next generation of (muscle) cars will be just as enticing and, in this age, it all means balancing the V8 firepower with electrification efforts to meet those average fleet emission standards. Factor in the fans' desire for the Viper to return and you end up with one hell of a mission.
Meanwhile, you can watch Dodge head honcho Tim Kuniskis introducing the HEMI-tastic trio in the video below.
