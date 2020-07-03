Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Durango" Is Not Your Typical SUV

View this post on Instagram

7 seats. 717 horsepower. 0-60 in 3.5 seconds. The new Durango Hellcat is impressive. So here it is on a Challenger Hellcat. ________________________________________ Use the link in bio to suggest a swap! ________________________________________ #dodge #durango #srt #hellcat #durangohellcat #hellcatdurango #challenger #challengerhellcat #707 #717 #supercharger #supercharged #hemi #awd #rwd #musclecars #v8 #boost #forcedinduction #fca #chrysler #mopar #moparornocar #photoshop #edit #explore #explorepage #carsofinstagram #cars #blacklist

A post shared by Car Front Swaps (@carfrontswaps) on Jul 2, 2020 at 1:15pm PDT