1967 Chevrolet Camaro "Dakar Dream" Was Built with Offroad Parts

To better understand this 1967 Chevrolet Camaro that was restomodded to hell heaven and back, we must first mention its owner, Casey Currie. We're talking about an offroad racer who became the first American to win the Dakar Rally, arguably the toughest race in the world, in the 2020 UTV class, sharing the distinction with Ricky Brabec, who climbed to the top of the motorcycle podium.
The idea behind the build was to come up with a muscle car that Casey could use on the road, but also hoon at various events, from autocross to drifting.
And it's quite a treat to see that while the hardware sitting beneath the surface is all custom, the factory look of the Camaro has been maintained. As for how the muscle toy was put together, the athlete naturally turned to multiple suppliers that provide parts for his offroading projects and you'll find their work across the vehicle.
Sure, the classic lines, RS Package-like concealed headlights included, are still here, but many panels are now built from carbon fiber.
Motivation comes from a naturally aspirated 454 LSX, which provides some 650 hp with the help of a sequential-converted Borg-Warner T56 Magnum six-speed manual, while the rear end comes from Currie Enterprises. The list of goodies involves Motec electronic control, from the engine management to traction control.
The connection to the road is established via Fox shock absorbers and custom American Racing wheels shod in Nitto rubber, while the stopping power is provided by Baer Brakes. And yes, this is an ABS car.
Thanks to Casey having two children, the cabin has retained the rear seat, even though the little ones have to climb back there while getting around the massive custom center console and the obvious roll cage. Speaking of the interior, the vehicle caters to road driving needs and, for instance, it packs a Vintage Air AC system.
Let's take the front end, for instance: as is the case with many body panels: the Detroit Speed front clip involves the classic Chevrolet Camaro RS Package-like concealed headlights.
Did we mention the project involves custom LED lighting that was initially destined for a Jeep, or that the 325-section rear tires are so easy to turn into smoke thanks to that massive V8?
You'll be able to enjoy these details, as well as many others, such as the corner-friendly chassis additions, in the piece of footage below, which sees Casey sharing the moment with famous automotive photographer Larry Chen.
And it's quite a treat to see that while the hardware sitting beneath the surface is all custom, the factory look of the Camaro has been maintained. As for how the muscle toy was put together, the athlete naturally turned to multiple suppliers that provide parts for his offroading projects and you'll find their work across the vehicle.
Sure, the classic lines, RS Package-like concealed headlights included, are still here, but many panels are now built from carbon fiber.
Motivation comes from a naturally aspirated 454 LSX, which provides some 650 hp with the help of a sequential-converted Borg-Warner T56 Magnum six-speed manual, while the rear end comes from Currie Enterprises. The list of goodies involves Motec electronic control, from the engine management to traction control.
The connection to the road is established via Fox shock absorbers and custom American Racing wheels shod in Nitto rubber, while the stopping power is provided by Baer Brakes. And yes, this is an ABS car.
Thanks to Casey having two children, the cabin has retained the rear seat, even though the little ones have to climb back there while getting around the massive custom center console and the obvious roll cage. Speaking of the interior, the vehicle caters to road driving needs and, for instance, it packs a Vintage Air AC system.
Let's take the front end, for instance: as is the case with many body panels: the Detroit Speed front clip involves the classic Chevrolet Camaro RS Package-like concealed headlights.
Did we mention the project involves custom LED lighting that was initially destined for a Jeep, or that the 325-section rear tires are so easy to turn into smoke thanks to that massive V8?
You'll be able to enjoy these details, as well as many others, such as the corner-friendly chassis additions, in the piece of footage below, which sees Casey sharing the moment with famous automotive photographer Larry Chen.