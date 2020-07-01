Buick Grand National "Hellcat Hero" Sounds Like Sweet Blasphemy

These days we're all excited about FCA spreading the Hellcat muscle across its lineup, as we expect two new showroom models to get the motor, namely the Ram Rebel TRX and the Durango SRT (here they are testing together). Meanwhile, the aftermarket side of the industry is just as determined to add Hellcat power to various machines, such as... the Buick Grand National.
We first discussed this build, which uses the Project Hellnational label, in early May, which means purists might've had the time to get used to the idea. Admittedly, if you belong to the said type of aficionados, it's not easy to embrace the concept of a 1980s performance icon being taken down the engine swap route, even though the turbocharged V6 fitted from the factory has made room for a supercharged V8.
As we mentioned two months ago, the project is still in the making and we are now back on the topic since it's dyno time.
When attempting such a project, it never hurts to throw some mods at the newfound engine and this build is no exception. As a result, the recent dyno trip of the car showed that the HEMI under the hood will allow the driver to play with no less than 782 horsepower.
Now, as explained in one of the Instagram posts below, which comes from a specialist dubbed Syngarage, the custom tune also involves some added drama, which comes in the form of exhaust pops, so, once the work is done, the aural side of the machine will be just as vicious as expected.
This probably makes for the first Hellcat-swapped Grand National, but you can be sure that others will follow. Heck, our previous tale on the matter mentions that rapper Killer Mike from Run the Jewels is considering pulling a similar stunt.
