Ineos Automotive Shows First Official Photos of the Specialized 4x4 Grenadier

5 Twin-Procharged 1956 Ford F-100 Muscle Truck Looks Mean, Sounds Even Meaner

3 Someone Spent $250,000 Turning This 1955 Ford F-100 Into a Stroker V8 Street Rod

More on this:

Shaved 1961 Ford F-100 Is a Rare Flaming Bird

July is Custom Builds Month here at autoevolution, so expect to get flooded with a lot more custom creations than usual. We’ll have a bit of everything, from motorcycles to monster trucks , but also more down-to-Earth projects like the Ford F-100 we have here. 21 photos



As the smallest pickup in the F-Series, the F-100 is quite lovable, and very appreciated by the custom industry. We’ve seen over the past few months both



The one in the gallery above, coming to us all the way from 1961, is somewhere in between. Conventional enough to be considered cute, it also goes for a badass look with the upper half painted in Sunset Orange with cascading flames shooting left and right.



Another thing that sets this build apart from its production siblings is the fact that its door handles, gas door, and emblems were shaved. Also, the front bumper lost 5 inches, and the entire body was propped on staggered 18- and 20-inch American Racing 5-spoke wheels.



Under the hood sits a 351ci (5.8-liter) V8, it too modified with the addition of custom parts wearing the logos of Edelbrock, Pete Jackson, Lunati, and Hedman. We are not being told anything about the performance numbers.



The custom F-100 is Part of the F-Series that has turned into such a monstrous hit since its introduction in 1948, the F-100 it no longer around per se. It came to be in 1953, when the half-ton F1 got renamed to F-100, and exited the scene in 1983 to make room for the insanity that is the Ford F-150 to manifest itself.As the smallest pickup in the F-Series, the F-100 is quite lovable, and very appreciated by the custom industry. We’ve seen over the past few months both insane and more conventional interpretations of the nameplate selling for big bucks on various websites.The one in the gallery above, coming to us all the way from 1961, is somewhere in between. Conventional enough to be considered cute, it also goes for a badass look with the upper half painted in Sunset Orange with cascading flames shooting left and right.Another thing that sets this build apart from its production siblings is the fact that its door handles, gas door, and emblems were shaved. Also, the front bumper lost 5 inches, and the entire body was propped on staggered 18- and 20-inch American Racing 5-spoke wheels.Under the hood sits a 351ci (5.8-liter) V8, it too modified with the addition of custom parts wearing the logos of Edelbrock, Pete Jackson, Lunati, and Hedman. We are not being told anything about the performance numbers.The custom F-100 is for sale , of course, and it is going for $47,500. That’s about right, given this is roughly the sum for which other custom pickups of this kind are going for.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.