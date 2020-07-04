1967 Ford Mustang Body Swap for 2016 Mustang GT Looks Spot On

Here's an idea that has the potential to set the Internet on fire: marrying a 1967 Ford Mustang to a 2016 'Stang GT. And while such a task is obviously easier said than done, this won't stop the loony fabricators over at B Is For Build, who aren't even at the first project of the sort.
We first discussed this Oregon-based shop in August last year, when we broke the news on Lamborghini Huracan they were working on, which made for the world's first manual gearbox swap – the project went on to become a 2019 SEMA star.
We once again featured a project coming from B Is For Build in May this year, when the team was in the advanced stages of gifting a 2015 Mustang GT with the body of a '67 Mustang Fastback. Alas, since they attempted to give the vehicle the Eleanor look (you know, the four-wheeled star of the Gone in Sixty Seconds movie), the project ended up being seized over trademark infringement.
Well, the crew is back at it, even though the details of its Mustang mission are now different. For starters, the 1967 model they're using is the hardtop rather than the fastback. And while the rest of the vehicle comes from a 2016 GT with an automatic, the plan is to turn the vehicle into an apocalypse-themed ride.
Nevertheless, until the team gets to adding those wasteland details, it needs to ensure the mix is stable. It looks like the build kicked off late last month and the start wasn't the easy kind.
That's because the 2016 GT is an auction car that had been seriously damaged in an accident (yes, all the airbags were blown). With the damage involving the front frame rails and suspension components, the specialists have put together a tube front subframe, while also changing other components of the newer car, just to make sure the result drives properly.
The project has now reached the point where all the classic body panels are on the vehicle, but the exterior hasn't been completed yet. For one, the lower front end still needs some work before it can match the height of the side skirts.
Now, the five YouTube clips below show the progress done so far, with the most recent clip, which was released some hours ago, sitting at the bottom of the page.
We once again featured a project coming from B Is For Build in May this year, when the team was in the advanced stages of gifting a 2015 Mustang GT with the body of a '67 Mustang Fastback. Alas, since they attempted to give the vehicle the Eleanor look (you know, the four-wheeled star of the Gone in Sixty Seconds movie), the project ended up being seized over trademark infringement.
Well, the crew is back at it, even though the details of its Mustang mission are now different. For starters, the 1967 model they're using is the hardtop rather than the fastback. And while the rest of the vehicle comes from a 2016 GT with an automatic, the plan is to turn the vehicle into an apocalypse-themed ride.
Nevertheless, until the team gets to adding those wasteland details, it needs to ensure the mix is stable. It looks like the build kicked off late last month and the start wasn't the easy kind.
That's because the 2016 GT is an auction car that had been seriously damaged in an accident (yes, all the airbags were blown). With the damage involving the front frame rails and suspension components, the specialists have put together a tube front subframe, while also changing other components of the newer car, just to make sure the result drives properly.
The project has now reached the point where all the classic body panels are on the vehicle, but the exterior hasn't been completed yet. For one, the lower front end still needs some work before it can match the height of the side skirts.
Now, the five YouTube clips below show the progress done so far, with the most recent clip, which was released some hours ago, sitting at the bottom of the page.