Ford Mustang "Foxzilla" Is a 7.3-liter Monster with Downforce for Days

View this post on Instagram

Ford recently announced the availability of their heavy duty 7.3 liter gas V8 as a crate engine, so naturally I wanted to give it a go in a rendering. The car of choice was the ubiquitous Foxbody with an IMSA inspired custom body kit and an almost DeLorean like brushed metal finish. This 7.3 engine is a cast iron block with forged guts, so power wise, you could really say sky is the limit. What do you say? Yes or no? What else would you put the 7.3 in? . . . . . . . . #ford #mustang #foxbody #custom #widebody #racecar #fast #v8 #godzilla #7point3 #445 #cubic #inches #freedom #3d #render

A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) on Jul 2, 2020 at 2:36pm PDT