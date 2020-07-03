autoevolution
Ford Mustang "Foxzilla" Is a 7.3-liter Monster with Downforce for Days

The 7.3-liter V8 that Ford introduced for the 2020 F-Series Super Duty didn't need an awesome name to go with its badass displacement, but we can only be glad the Blue Oval decided to name it Godzilla. And since the massive motor is also available as a crate engine, the rendering we have here builds a car around the unit, all with a Fox Body Mustang aroma.
"Wasn't Godzilla's name associated with the Nissan GT-R, why has Ford named its V8 this way?" one might rightfully ask. Well, this is a just a nickname the Australian media came up with for the Japanese monster that was the 1989-introduced R32 Skyline GT-R. But the Blue Oval has turned it into an official label.

Having settled that, we can move on to discuss the 'Stang surrounding the monstrous engine, as the car seems to be determined not to let the big iron block dominate it.

As such, the virtual project features the kind of aerodynamics you'd expect to see on a hill climb machine, with the widebody and the other airflow manipulation hardware dramatically impacting its appearance.

In fact, Abimelec Arellano, the digital artist behind the work, mentions the kit is inspired from the world of IMSA racing, while the shiny finish sits close to the DeLorean DMC-12C's stainless steel look.

Now, you might be curious why the Fox Body, which was built between 1979 and 1993, was selected for the build. Frankly, this iteration of the Mustang was a natural choice, since it highlights one of the main assets of the crate engine, namely its relatively compact nature - since the 7.3L unit features a cam-in-block pushrod design, this is smaller than an overhead-cam V8 like the Coyote 5.0. As such, you can fit one inside a Fox Body or an older Ford without having to invest a small fortune in uber-complex body or suspension transformations.

Even so, the pixel master had to cut a small hole in the hood, as you would with an actual Godzilla-swapped Fox Body - you'll find a video of such a real-world swap at the bottom of the page.

This engine has the potential to jump from its factory output of 430 hp to a meaty 600 hp featuring limited mods (think: it stays naturally aspirated for the task). So, all those aero bits fitted to the car will certainly be put to work at tremendous speed.


